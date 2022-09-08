Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market size is expected to grow to $8.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%. The growing sensitivity towards environmental issues is expected to propel the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market growth going forward.

The nuclear power reactor decommissioning market consists of sales of the nuclear power reactor decommissioning solution by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to remove the nuclear fuel from the nuclear power station. Nuclear power reactor decommissioning refers to the process of retiring nuclear power reactors from service and terminating the regulatory commission's operating licenses. It helps in dismantling the plant and restoring the site to an agreed-end-state ready for some form of re-use.

The implementation of information and technology is the key trend gaining popularity in the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market. Major companies operating in the nuclear power reactor decommissioning sector are focused on using information and technology to reinforce their position. For instance, in February 2020, VTT Technical Research Centre, a Finland-based research and technology company, launched the dECOmm project, which helps to decommission nuclear power plants. This project is using information technology in decommissioning to make the process easier and faster. The dECOmm project is an eco-friendly project that emits less carbon while decommissioning nuclear power plants.

By Reactor Type: Pressurized Water Reactor, Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor, Boiling Water Reactor, High-temperature Gas-cooled Reactor, Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor, Others

By Capacity: Below 100 MW, 100-1000 MW, Above 1000 MW

By Application: Commercial Power Reactor, Prototype Power Reactor, Research Reactor

By Geography: The global nuclear power reactor decommissioning market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Babcock International Group PLC, GE Hitachi Nuclear Services, Fluor Corporation, Westinghouse Electric Company, AECOM, NorthStar Group Services Inc, Studsvik AB, Bechtel Group Inc, James Fisher and Sons PLC, Orano Group, WS Atkins PLC, Enercon Services Inc, Areva S.A., SNC - LAVALIN, and TEPCO.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

