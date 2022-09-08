Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market would rocket up to USD 33.87 billion by 2029

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dermatology diagnostic devices market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 13.10 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 33.87 billion by 2029. “Imaging Device” dominates the product segment of the dermatology diagnostic devices market owing to the rising number of hospitals and clinics especially in the developing economies. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Competitive Landscape and Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the dermatology diagnostic devices market are Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), MELA Sciences, Inc. (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Spindletop Capital (US), Heine Optotechnik (Germany), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Leica Microsystems (Germany), Bruker (US), Solta Medical (US), CANDELA CORPORATION (US), Ambicare Health (UK), Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany), Welch Allyn (US), CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan), Galderma laboratories (US), Michelson Diagnostics Inc. (UK) and Canfield Scientific, Inc. (US) among others.

From the name itself, it is clear that dermatology diagnostic devices are the medical devices that are used to study the skin and diagnose it for any diseases including suggesting treatment alternatives. The dermatology diagnostic devices are efficient and effective in diagnosing skin diseases such as acne, pigmentation, skin cancer and psoriasis.

Drivers

The rise in the prevalence of cancer

Surging prevalence of skin cancer coupled with other dermatological diseases all around the globe is one of the major factors responsible for fostering growth in the market value. According to Skin Cancer Foundation, more than 10,130 people die of melanoma every year in the United States.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for tissue regeneration procedures is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Government investments on healthcare infrastructure

The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the market growth rate. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative market growth opportunities. Moreover, stringent regulations imposed by the government on industries pertaining to the air pollution will also work in the favour of the market.

Additionally, surge in the personal disposable income level, introduction of technologically driven products in hospitals, increasing investment for the development of advanced medical products and devices and presence of several pollutants such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, oxides and ultraviolet radiation causing damage to the skin, positively affect the market growth rate.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, increasing levels of air pollution, growing number of aesthetic procedures, increasing awareness regarding melanoma among patients and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising internet penetration rate, growing number of hospitals and laboratories, availability of devices for performing imaging techniques in the developing regions and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Recent Development

In Jul 2020, Lancer Skincare announced the launch of its very first skincare exfoliating device, the Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device. Pro Polish enhances the efficacy of the Lancer routine by delivering surface-layer microdermabrasion in a patented, handheld device.

In Jan 2020, 3Derm Systems, Inc. (3Derm) announced that it was granted two FDA Breakthrough Device designations for 3DermSpot, an algorithm that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and highly standardized skin images to autonomously detect melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and basal cell carcinoma.

Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Scope

The dermatology diagnostic devices market is segmented on the basis of diagnostic device, treatment device, type, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Diagnostic device

Imaging Device

Dermatoscope

Microscope

On the basis of diagnostic device, the dermatology diagnostic devices market is segmented into imaging device, dermatoscope and microscope.

Treatment Device

Electrosurgical

Cryotherapy

Laser

On the basis of treatment device, the dermatology diagnostic devices market is segmented into electrosurgical, cryotherapy and laser.

Type

Dermatoscopes

Imaging Equipment

Microscopes and Trichoscopes

Biopsy Devices

Others

On the basis of type, the dermatology diagnostic devices market is segmented into dermatoscopes, imaging equipment, microscopes and trichoscopes, biopsy devices and others.

Application

Skin Cancer

Others

On the basis of application, the dermatology diagnostic devices market is segmented into skin cancer and others.

End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

On the basis of end-user, the dermatology diagnostic devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and others.

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The dermatology diagnostic devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, diagnostic device, treatment device, type, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the dermatology diagnostic devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the dermatology diagnostic devices market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices, growing number of processes pertaining to drug development, increasing incidences of skin disorders such as psoriasis and melanoma and rising number of research activities in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, rising prevalence of skin cancer and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

Goals and objectives of the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Study

Understanding the opportunities and progress of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth.

Study the different segments of the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market and the dynamics of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices in the market.

Categorize Dermatology Diagnostic Devices segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market

To analyze the most important trends related to the different segments that help to decipher and convince the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market.

To verify region-specific growth and development in the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market.

Understand the key stakeholders in the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market and the value of the competitive image of the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market leaders.

To study key plans, initiatives and strategies for the development of the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market.

