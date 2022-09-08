Global Industrial Land Planning And Development Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Submit Release
The Business Research Company’s Industrial Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial land planning and development market size is expected to grow to $17.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. An increase in industrial warehouses is expected to propel the growth of the industrial land development market going forward.

The industrial land development market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to service land and subdivide real property into lots for subsequent sale to builders for industrial construction. Servicing of land may include excavation work for the installation of roads and utility lines. Industrial land development refers to the development of land for the manufacture or partial manufacture of goods by industries.

Global Industrial Land Planning And Development Market Segments
The global industrial land planning and development market is segmented:

By Type: Industrial Developments, and Others

By Industry: Residential, and Organization

By Geography: The global industrial land planning and development market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Industrial Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial land planning and development global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the industrial land planning and development global market, industrial land planning and development global market share, industrial land planning and development market segments and geographies, industrial land planning and development market players, industrial land planning and development market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial land planning and development market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Industrial Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Opus Group, ProLogis, Panattoni Development Co., IDI, and Duke Realty Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
