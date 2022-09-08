Productivity Management Software Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026
The Business Research Company’s Productivity Management Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Productivity Management Software Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the productivity management software market size is expected to grow from $54.26 billion in 2021 to $62.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The global productivity management software market size is expected to grow to $105.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%. The increase in the adoption of cloud-based technology is expected to propel the productivity management software industry growth going forward.
The productivity management software market consists of sales of productivity management software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the application software that is used for producing information that helps people and teams improve skills and productivity. Productivity management software can be used to track the performance of employees, which can, in turn, be used to reward the employees performing well and help employers more effectively provide guidance to some employees who aren’t. Analysis of the employees’ behavioral data can be used to improve workflow performance and also the overall productivity of the organization.
Global Productivity Management Software Market Trends
Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the productivity management software market. Major companies operating in the productivity management software sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position.
Global Productivity Management Software Market Segments
The global productivity management software market is segmented:
By Enterprise: Small and Mid-Size Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises
By Solution: Content Management and Collaboration, AI and Predictive Analytics, Structured Work Management, Others
By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
By Geography: The global productivity management software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
TBRC’s Productivity Management Software Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Google LLC, Microsoft, Salesforce.com Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Monday.com, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Adobe, HyperOffice, SAP SE, VMware Inc, HelloSign, Todoist, and Zapier.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
