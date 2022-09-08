Submit Release
EPW Holds Hearing on Tennessee Valley Authority Nominees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety today held a hearing to consider the nominations of William J. Renick, Adam Wade White, and Joe H. Ritch to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Board of Directors.

“TVA should be at the forefront of ensuring fair prices for ratepayers, incentivizing energy efficiency, and promoting clean energy generation. I continue to encourage TVA to do more when it comes to supporting a swift clean energy transition, especially on the heels of enacting the historic Inflation Reduction Act. That all starts with having the right leadership,” said Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the EPW Committee. “Following today’s hearing, my hope is that the Committee will soon be able to act on these nominees and recommend them for consideration by the full Senate.”

In April, the EPW Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety held a hearing to consider the nominations of Beth Geer, Robert Klein, and L. Michelle Moore to be Members of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority.

