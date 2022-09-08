Supercomputers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Online Supercomputers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Supercomputers Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the supercomputers market size is expected to grow from $8.55 billion in 2021 to $10.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. The global supercomputer market size is expected to grow to $21.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.1%. Government investment in high-processing power is expected to propel the supercomputers market growth going forward.

The supercomputer market consists of sales of supercomputers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for data-intensive and computation-heavy scientific and engineering purposes. A supercomputer is a computer with the architecture, resources, and components necessary to perform large computations. Today's supercomputers are made up of tens of thousands of processors that can do billions or trillions of calculations per second. A supercomputer is generally intended for use in businesses and organizations that demand a large amount of computational power. A supercomputer combines architectural and operational elements from parallel and grid processing, in which a process is run on thousands of processors at the same time or spread among them.

Global Supercomputers Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the supercomputer market. Major companies operating in the supercomputer market are focusing on strategic partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Supercomputers Market Segments

By Type: Vector Processing Machines, Tightly Connected Cluster Computer, Commodity Cluster

By Processor Type: Intel, IBM (Power), AMD, Others

By Applications: Commercial, Research Institutions, Government Entities, Others

By Geography: The global supercomputers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Supercomputers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides supercomputers global market overview, supercomputers industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global supercomputers global market, supercomputers market share, supercomputers market segments and geographies, supercomputers global market players, supercomputers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The supercomputers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Supercomputers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Atos SE, Dawning Information Industry Co Ltd, Dell Technologies Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Atos, Huawei Investment & Holding Co, International Business Machines Corp, Lenovo Group Ltd, NEC Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Sugon Information Industry Co, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Ltd., and Bull SAS.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

