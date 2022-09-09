Fish Protein Concentrate Market Share Worth US$412.3 million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Surging Applications Of Fish Protein Concentrate in Feeds Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Fish Protein Concentrate Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Fish Protein Concentrate Market size is estimated to reach $412.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fish protein concentrate (FPC) is a powder product with a medium level of protein (50-70%) and will include a certain level of fat/oil (1-20%) in the powder form also. Fish protein isolate (FPi) is where the product includes lower than 1% fat/oil and greater than 90% protein. Fish protein concentrate is generated by bits and pieces from the consumer fishing industry. The fish feed also includes vitamins, minerals, pigments, and amino acids. The antioxidant astaxanthin is included in the salmon feed to boost the immune system of the fish and safeguard their tissue.
The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Fish Protein Concentrate Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Fish Protein Concentrate Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging development in intake of high protein foods including protein ingredients in the North American region.
2. Fish Protein Concentrate Market growth is being driven by the heightened consumer acceptance of high protein food products inclusive of protein ingredients and the proliferating inclination of food makers towards manufacturing food products with soaring nutritional value with proteins being the most advantageous and therefore with greater demand. However, there is a need for higher transparency in tuna fisheries of the Pacific Islands with superior information-sharing protocols, value chain tracing, and intergovernmental collaboration and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Fish Protein Concentrate Market.
3. Fish Protein Concentrate Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Fish Protein Concentrate Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Fish Protein Concentrate Market based on the form can be further segmented into Liquid and Powder. The Powder segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the extensive application of the powder form in beverages and supplements.Fish Protein Concentrate Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food And Beverages, Sports Nutrition And Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Others.
2. This growth is owing to the surging application of Fish Protein Concentrate in cosmetic products owing to the considerable quantity of collagen which supports skin tightening and diminishes the aging process. The proliferating current developments of cosmeceuticals including marine protein and peptides acquired from chemical or enzymatic hydrolysis of fish processing are further propelling the growth of this segment.
3. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring intake of fish protein concentrate in countries like the U.S and Canada, as dietary supplements, and in sports nutrition in the North American region. Marine protein includes fish protein.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Fish Protein Concentrate industry are -
1. Colpex Internacional S.A.C
2. Scanbio Marine Group AS
3. Omega Protein Corporation
4. Mukka Proteins Limited
5. Siam Natural
