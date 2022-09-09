Registered Nurses Market size is estimated to reach $8.1 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Registered Nurses Market size is estimated to reach $8.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registered Nurses Market size is estimated to reach $8.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Registered nurses are healthcare professionals authorized by the state to offer and coordinate patient care after acquiring specific education and passing a comprehensive national test (NCLEX-RN). Registered nurses perform an extensive range of direct patient care roles and can concentrate on one particular area in any medical care field presently. Acute care is short-term health care that includes effective treatment and care but not over a lengthy course of time. This care is usually utilized for injuries, sicknesses, critical and crisis requirements, and restoration or rehabilitation after surgery. Candidates must register with the Nursing and Midwifery Council to become acute care nurses.
Key Takeaways:
1. Europe Registered Nurses Market geographically accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. It is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 due to countries like Norway, Denmark, and Switzerland, with the most nurses and midwives per capita (per 1000 people), including acute care in the European region.
2. Registered Nurses Market growth is being driven by the superior job prospects of the nursing profession in conjunction with nursing being an emotionally fulfilling and personally beneficial career with challenging aspects like acute care. However, registered nurses may be needed to work for very long hours, with hospitals frequently employing nurses to work for 12 hours. This is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Registered Nurses Market.
3. Registered Nurses Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Registered Nurses Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19518
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Registered Nurses Market based on gender can be further segmented into females and Male. The Female Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring concentration of female nurses, with 88% of registered nurses being female, making them the more typical gender in the occupation.
2. Female nurses do work in acute care too. The heightened sensitivity required in the nursing profession is further propelling the growth of the Female segment.
3. Registered Nurses Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe (Registered Nurses Market) held the largest share, with 40% of the overall market in 2021.
4. Registered Nurses Market based on end-use can be further segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Settings, Nursing Homes, and Others. The Hospitals held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the high employment of registered nurses in state, regional, and private hospitals. There are opportunities for registered nurses in acute care also.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Registered Nurses industry are:
1. Atrium Health
2. NewYork – Presbyterian Hospital
3. U.S. Department Of Veteran Affairs
4. Houston Methodist
5. Northside Hospital
Click on the following link to buy the Registered Nurses Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19518
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Acute Care Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16881/acute-care-market.html
B. Acute Care Ventilator Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Acute-Care-Ventilator-Market-Research-502298
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn