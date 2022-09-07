CSSI – IYF South Korea sign MOU for Cooperation

IYF Founder Revd. Dr Ock Soo Park and CSSI Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi, celebrate the signing of the MOU

During a small ceremony on Sunday 4th September, CSSI Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Cooperation with the International Youth Fellowship (IYF) Founder Dr. Revd. Ock Soo Park in Sydney, Australia.

The signing of the MOU evolves the development of closer relationship, mutual assistance and co-operation on the field of education.

Co-operation between CSSI and IYF focusses on building a close amicable relationship based on mutual respect and interest. This further promotes collaboration and communication on agreed goals and objectives and of course, liaising towards understanding areas of common interest.

Creating such environment enhances free exchange of information between the two organizations. This agreement was made active upon signing and exchange of documents.

Commissioner Manelusi said that the signing signifies a new milestone and sets a new chapter for CSSI. He further thanked IYP Founder Dr. Revd. Ock Soo Park for his support and space for the signing to eventuate.

Capacity building and rehabilitation of inmates and officers concerned is fundamental.

-CSSI Press