Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,049 in the last 365 days.

CSSI – IYF South Korea sign MOU for Cooperation

CSSI – IYF South Korea sign MOU for Cooperation

 

IYF Founder Revd. Dr Ock Soo Park and CSSI Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi, celebrate the signing of the MOU

During a small ceremony on Sunday 4th September, CSSI Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Cooperation with the International Youth Fellowship (IYF) Founder Dr. Revd. Ock Soo Park in Sydney, Australia.

The signing of the MOU evolves the development of closer relationship, mutual assistance and co-operation on the field of education.

Co-operation between CSSI and IYF focusses on building a close amicable relationship based on mutual respect and interest. This further promotes collaboration and communication on agreed goals and objectives and of course, liaising towards understanding areas of common interest.

Creating such environment enhances free exchange of information between the two organizations. This agreement was made active upon signing and exchange of documents.

Commissioner Manelusi said that the signing signifies a new milestone and sets a new chapter for CSSI. He further thanked IYP Founder Dr. Revd. Ock Soo Park for his support and space for the signing to eventuate.

Capacity building and rehabilitation of inmates and officers concerned is fundamental.

-CSSI Press

 

You just read:

CSSI – IYF South Korea sign MOU for Cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.