Digital PCR & qPCR Market Size Expected to Reach US$8.7 billion with CAGR of 8.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Increase in the incidence of target infectious diseases along with the technological developments driving the digital PCR & qPCR market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the digital PCR & qPCR market size is estimated to reach $8.7 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The increase in the incidence of target infectious diseases along with the technological developments happening within the sphere is some of the factors driving the digital PCR & qPCR industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the digital PCR & qPCR market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America’s digital PCR & qPCR markets held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of predominant manufacturers and companies’ heavy investments in research and development of highly effective assays especially pertaining to digital PCR. However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the projected period. It is owing to the development of various CROs and heavy deployment of funding by the government, to start activities such as genomic sequencing and the development of a robust medical infrastructure.
2. The increase in the cases of targeted infectious diseases, such as the Covid-19 has acted as a key driver for the market. However, the high purchasing costs required to start operations related to dPCR have acted as a grave market challenge.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the digital PCR & qPCR market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The digital PCR & qPCR market based on the application can be further segmented into Clinical, Research, Forensic, and Others. The research segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Moreover, the research segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the new diseases being regularly encountered.
2. The digital PCR & qPCR market based on end-users can be further segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Contract Research organizations, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers, and Others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held a dominant market share in the year 2021.
3. North America’s digital PCR & qPCR market held a dominant market share of 41% as compared to the other regions. It is owing to the region’s predominant position in actively allowing the developers to find new and potential technology to evolve lives and overall healthcare infrastructure.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the digital PCR & qPCR industry are -
1. Thermo Fisher Scientific
2. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.
4. Abbott Laboratories
5. Agilent Technologies
