Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,121 in the last 365 days.

POLICE ENCOURAGES “BUSINESS AS USUAL”

POLICE ENCOURAGES “BUSINESS AS USUAL”

 

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) the Solomon International Assistance Force (SIAF) are continuing with operation providing security to the people of Solomon Islands whilst the businesses are operating in “business as usual” during this parliament sitting.

 

“With the high visibility operation underway by Police in and around Honiara we want to remind the public that business as usual during the 11th parliament meeting,” says the RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau.

 

“Our officers are out patrolling the streets and supported by Solomon’s International Assistance Force (SIAF), to ensure businesses and schools, government departments and other organisations are continuing with their normal operations and services to our people,” says Commissioner Mangau.

 

He adds: “The RSIPF, your Police will continue to provide security and a response capability to ensure law and order is maintained and to swiftly mange any public order issue.”

 

We always have traffic jam and call for the public’s patience as traffic on some of our streets might be delayed but this will be temporary,” says Commissioner Mangau.

 

The RSIPF continues to monitor the current law and order situation in Honiara and the rest of the country and the public will be informed accordingly if there are any changes to the current situation.

 

Public are encouraged to get in touch through the Police Emergency toll free number 999 or the Police Operation Centre (POC) on phone 27894 should they have any information on any one or group planning to disturb the peace.

-RSIPF Press

You just read:

POLICE ENCOURAGES “BUSINESS AS USUAL”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.