OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE: CSSP Market Day for Beneficiaries of the Green Climate Fund-Vaisigano Catchment Project (GCF-VCP) Ecosystem based Enterprise Development Programme (EbAEDP)

SAMOA, September 8 - 8th September, 2022 APIA: CSSP in collaboration with its implementing partners will be hosting a 2-day Market Event on the 8th and 9th September 2022 at Malaefatu in Sogi, in celebration of Samoa’s 60years of independence.

The event will feature different projects of the Green Climate Fund –Vaisigano Catchment Project (GCF-VCP) Ecosystem based Adaptation Enterprise Development Programme (EbAEDP). The GCF-VCP’s prime objective is to enhance the adaptive capacity of vulnerable communities within the Vaisigano River Catchment Area (VRCA) in order to mitigate their exposure to flood risk through the establishment of business initiatives to support their livelihoods and increase community resilience to combat the impacts of climate change.

The aim of the Market Event is to raise awareness of the public about the GCF-VCP EbAEDP and the role of CSSP in partnership with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in the realisation and making the GCF-VCP EbAEDP prime objective possible. This platform will allow the grant beneficiaries to promote and display their businesses which include but not limited to mixed farming, ornamental gardening, agroforestry, and green paper recycling initiatives that support economic livelihood and environmental sustainability. The stalls will display and sell a variety of locally made handicrafts, ornamental plants, fruits and vegetables, crops and a lot more.

“The success of the GCF-VCP EbAEDP Market Event during the MNRE National Environment Week in 2021 for the grant beneficiaries has resulted in support for CSSP by its partners to continue this initiative. Vulnerable people from the Vaisigano River Catchment communities promoting businesses on this platform, demonstrates the strength of Samoan people to respond and adapt to flood risks and the impacts of climate change. CSSP is grateful to its partners especially the Green Climate Fund Vaisigano Catchment Project and to the grant beneficiaries for participating and making this event possible,” said CSSP Programme Manager, Pāsina Christina Tauā.

“GCF-VCP EbAEDP is a program that seeks to improve the Vaisigano River Catchment

Area community livelihoods resilience through supporting the development of ecosystem-based adaptation enterprises that also promotes flood resilience management. It was pleasing to witness the grantees involved during the 2021 Market Event in the MNRE National Environment Week reap their harvest. All grantees are encouraged to continue to implement their projects well, for the betterment of their families and communities,” stated the GCF-VCP Project Manager, Tevaga Pisaina Leilua-Lei Sam.

For more information, please contact the CSSP office on telephone 24617/27278 or email cssp.office@cssp.gov.ws