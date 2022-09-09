Submit Release
Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market size is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market

Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market size is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market size is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator includes a device that brings back a normal heartbeat by transmitting an electric pulse or shock to the heart. It is utilized to avert or correct an arrhythmia, a heartbeat that is irregular or that is too sluggish or too quick. Defibrillators can also bring back the heart’s beating if the heart unexpectedly halts.

Key Takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the expanding population of senior citizens and the soaring government expenditure on healthcare facilities involving wearable cardioverter defibrillators in the North American region.

2. Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market growth is being driven by the increased hazard of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) encountered by the elderly resulting in increased demand for hospital & pre-hospital external defibrillators including wearable cardioverter defibrillators. However, the restricted insurance coverage and the soaring cost of defibrillators are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market.

3. Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Manual External Defibrillator Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of a manual external defibrillator for restarting a heart that has halted owing to conditions like ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. The treatment for ventricular fibrillation and other life-alarming arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms) is defibrillation.

2. Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market) held the largest share with 33% of the overall market in 2021.

3. Wearable cardioverter defibrillators are automatic external defibrillators that supervise and treat a patient for ventricular defibrillation to be worn at home or in hospital settings as prescribed and directed by a doctor. The proliferating count of hospitals is further propelling the growth.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator industry are:

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2. ZOLL Medical Corporation

3. Stryker Corporation

4. Physio-Control, Inc.

5. Nihon Kohden Corporation

