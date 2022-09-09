Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market size is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market size is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market size is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator includes a device that brings back a normal heartbeat by transmitting an electric pulse or shock to the heart. It is utilized to avert or correct an arrhythmia, a heartbeat that is irregular or that is too sluggish or too quick. Defibrillators can also bring back the heart’s beating if the heart unexpectedly halts.
Key Takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the expanding population of senior citizens and the soaring government expenditure on healthcare facilities involving wearable cardioverter defibrillators in the North American region.
2. Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market growth is being driven by the increased hazard of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) encountered by the elderly resulting in increased demand for hospital & pre-hospital external defibrillators including wearable cardioverter defibrillators. However, the restricted insurance coverage and the soaring cost of defibrillators are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market.
3. Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=506924
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Manual External Defibrillator Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of a manual external defibrillator for restarting a heart that has halted owing to conditions like ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. The treatment for ventricular fibrillation and other life-alarming arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms) is defibrillation.
2. Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market) held the largest share with 33% of the overall market in 2021.
3. Wearable cardioverter defibrillators are automatic external defibrillators that supervise and treat a patient for ventricular defibrillation to be worn at home or in hospital settings as prescribed and directed by a doctor. The proliferating count of hospitals is further propelling the growth.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator industry are:
1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
2. ZOLL Medical Corporation
3. Stryker Corporation
4. Physio-Control, Inc.
5. Nihon Kohden Corporation
Click on the following link to buy the Hospital & Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=506924
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Hospital Linen Supply & Management Services Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16396/hospital-linen-supply-management-services-market.html
B. Hospital Lighting Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15416/hospital-lighting-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn