Tobacco Market size is forecast to reach $291.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Tobacco Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tobacco Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.Tobacco is a natural plant native to America that was formerly one of the most important crops for American farmers. It is one of the world's most extensively used addictive substances. Tobacco is any of the Nicotiana species (particularly Nicotiana tabacum), which are native to tropical America and are widely farmed for their dried and processed leaves, and are used in pipes, cigarettes, and cigars. It is also used in chewing tobacco, snuff or dipping tobacco, and other less common formulations. Tobacco has a substantially higher nicotine content than other tobacco products.
Key Takeaways:
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to people's growing preference for tobacco products such as cigarettes, oral nicotine, and others and rising stress levels, anxiety, depression, and societal impact.
2. The increasing smoking prevalence due to societal influence such as peer pressure and stable demand for tobacco products are the key factors driving growth in the global tobacco market over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
3. However, increasing government rules and regulations in many countries and awareness of the bad effects of tobacco on consumers' health are predicted to pose a challenge to the market's growth over the forecast period.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Tobacco Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. In the year 2021, electronic cigarettes will dominate the market. The rising awareness that e-cigarettes are safer than traditional cigarettes, especially among the younger population, as a consequence of various studies undertaken by medical institutions and associations, is likely to push market expansion even further.
2. The Tobacco Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Millennials and Generation Z boost demand for tobacco-based products, largely owing to peer pressure.
3. In October 2019, Altria Group Inc. launched a novel cigarette device in the United States, which is currently awaiting FDA approval (FDA). The machine warms the tobacco rather than burning it, preventing the dangerous chemicals produced by the chemical reaction that occurs when smoking a cigarette.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Tobacco industry are:
1. Altria Group Inc.
2. Reynolds American Inc.
3. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BAT) Ltd.
4. Japan Tobacco Inc
5. Imperial Brands PLC
