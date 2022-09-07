Macao striving to hold National Day fireworks display and expand tourist market base

MACAU, September 7 - The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong, today said Macao would strive to hold already-scheduled meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) events during the remainder of the year. The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government would also endeavour to hold a National Day fireworks display in October, if epidemic-related conditions permitted that.

The MSAR Government would monitor closely the fourth-quarter economic situation and work shoulder-to-shoulder with all sectors in the community to maintain epidemic prevention efforts, while stepping up work to attract a wider range of tourists to Macao, said Secretary Lei.

The Secretary made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony to mark a 2022 issuance in Macao – by the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China – of renminbi-denominated government bonds.

Mr Lei noted, in reference to epidemic control, that the 18 June outbreak had lasted 44 days and created significant impact on the city’s economy and people’s livelihoods. The MSAR Government would not rule out the possibility of submitting to the Legislative Assembly a new proposal to amend the MSAR Government’s budget, said the Secretary.

When speaking to reporters, Mr Lei also said a recent meeting in Zhuhai between Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Xia Baolong, and the Chief Executive of the MSAR, Mr Ho Iat Seng, illustrated the Central Government’s support for Macao’s development. The MSAR Government would keep up with its work in relation to expanding the base of the city’s tourism market, and hoped the city would see a greater number of visitors when epidemic-related conditions in neighbouring cities had eased.

The cultural and tourism industries were pillars of Macao’s economy, said Mr Lei. The MSAR Government would maintain timely communication with the mainland authorities regarding resumption of group tours to Macao, as epidemic-related conditions stabilised. This would be part of efforts to support local economic recovery and revitalise the outlook of the community, he added.

Currently, the daily number of visitors to Macao ranged between 15,000 and 17,000. The Government would continue its effort to promote Macao as a safe and suitable travel destination, while increasing incentive promotions relating to flight tickets and hotel rooms.

Regarding progress on the MSAR Government’s second 10-billion-pataca support scheme, Mr Lei said the necessary regulations were being prepared, and practical arrangements were being reviewed. The convenience of the scheme for the public was an element in the Government’s considerations. More details would be available soon. Only Macao ID holders would be beneficiaries for the support scheme, Mr Lei added.