Exhibition “Prelude to Macao’s Modern Style” opens on Friday celebrating the precursors of modern art in Macao

MACAU, September 8 - The exhibition “Prelude to Macao’s Modern Style”, organised by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) under the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will be held from 9 September 2022 to 7 May 2023, at the special exhibition room on the 3rd floor of the MAM. The exhibition features over 150 works in different styles by 60 artists, showing the creative journey of Macao artists and artists with important connections to Macao in the field of modern art from the early 20th century to 1986. All are welcome to visit.

The exhibition features collections of the MAM, and outstanding works on loan from artists and collectors. The exhibits are mainly oil paintings, complemented by watercolours, sketches, and sculptures, focusing on the artists and events of Macao and interweaving the experiences of important artistic associations, leading artists and their disciples in different periods, leading the audience to review the development process of Macao’s modern art, which is full of elements of romanticism. The 20th century marks the formation and vigorous development of Macao’s artistic style. The exhibition will review how Macao artists opened a new chapter for localisation of Western paintings and formed the basic style of Western painting in Macao in the age of scarce resources with the spirit of “blending the East and the West, the old and the new”.

MAM is open daily from 10am to 7pm (last entry at 6:30pm), including public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information, please visit www.MAM.gov.mo. The Cultural Affairs Bureau strictly follows the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention efforts of the SAR Government,all visitors must wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue code”) and a “Macao Health Code” of the day, and comply with the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on-site.