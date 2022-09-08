VinFast to deliver first batch of VF 8 to local customers

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HÀ NỘI — Vinfast Trading and Service Limited Liability Company has unveiled plans to officially hand over its first batch of VF 8 electric vehicles (EVs) to pioneering customers on September 10 at its factory in the northern port city of Hải Phòng.

Similar events are expected to take place simultaneously in Hà Nội and HCM City. Before handing over the EVs to clients, VinFast has organised tours to visit the VinFast automobile factory in order to help them gain a better insight into the driving experience.

Lê Thị Thu Thủy, vice chairwoman of Vingroup and global general director of VinFast, said the first batch of VinFast VF 8 cars will be handed over to customers on September 10, as opposed to the previous date in November.

Furthermore, VF 9 EV models that have been granted a quality certificate by the Vietnam Register, are expected to be delivered to customers a few months following the handover of VinFast VF8, she added.

Customers who receive the VF 8 will get a special discount of VNĐ480 million, while the programme to convert from gasoline cars to EVs will allow customers to save an additional VNĐ30 million.

The firm stated that following the handing over of the first batch of VF 8 EVs to local customers, the next batch will be delivered to customers based in the United States, Canada, and Europe this October and November.

VinFast VF 8 has a five-seat configuration and bears designs of German luxury cars with spacious interior and high-end equipment.

The EV is fully equipped with an 82 kW battery for a maximum capacity of 300 kW, equivalent to 402 horsepower. The car is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 km per hour in 5.5 seconds, while the distance an VF8 can travel on a full charge is 447 km.

The automobile manufacturer moved to adjust the selling price of the VF 8 and VF 9 EV models in Việt Nam on July 5 with increases of VNĐ51.5 million and VNĐ64.8 million, respectively, due to the impact of the global supply chain disruption and high cost of raw materials.

Specifically, VinFast VF 8 Eco and VinFast VF 8 Plus are typically sold at VNĐ1.109 billion and VNĐ1.289 billion, respectively, while VinFast VF 9 Eco and VinFast VF 9 Plus are sold at VNĐ1.508 billion and VNĐ1.636 billion, respectively. VNS