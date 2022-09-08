Vietnamese enterprises seek new partners with businesses from South Korea’s Chungnam Province

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HÀ NỘI — Enterprises from South Korea’s Chungnam Province have introduced high-quality products to Vietnamese partners, including cosmetics and beauty equipment, fruits, nutritional food and beverages, industrial equipment and supplies, in the four-day online trade week held by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi).

Chungnam is an emerging key economic region of South Korea, actively contributing to the country's trade surplus. The provincial enterprises’ products have been exported to many countries around the world.

At this trade week, 22 Vietnamese businesses have found potential Korean suppliers.

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Director of IDP Co Ltd, who participated in the event, said: “We have the opportunity to approach more Korean suppliers at this event. Quality and specification of Hongil Industrial Corporation's air hose products suits the needs of Vietnamese companies. We are discussing product prices to sign an import contract in the near future.”

Nearly 50 online transactions have been successfully carried out.

“We have sold Japanese mother and baby products for many years. However, this is a good opportunity for us to seek Korean suppliers. We are discussing with TierCorporation Co about sample products before conducting formal commercial transactions. We highly appreciate the quality of Korean products,” said Nguyễn Thị Thúy SNB Distribution Co Ltd.

Vietnamese and Korean businesses are actively enhancing trade exchanges after the interruption due to the pandemic. To facilitate online transactions, KOTRA Hanoi has introduced and advised detailed products to each Vietnamese business through catalogs and promotional videos. Working sessions are also carried out through the support of Vietnamese-Korean interpreters. — VNS