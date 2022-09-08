Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,478 in the last 365 days.

Vietnamese enterprises seek new partners with businesses from South Korea’s Chungnam Province

VIETNAM, September 8 -  

HÀ NỘI — Enterprises from South Korea’s Chungnam Province have introduced high-quality products to Vietnamese partners, including cosmetics and beauty equipment, fruits, nutritional food and beverages, industrial equipment and supplies, in the four-day online trade week held by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi).

Chungnam is an emerging key economic region of South Korea, actively contributing to the country's trade surplus. The provincial enterprises’ products have been exported to many countries around the world.

At this trade week, 22 Vietnamese businesses have found potential Korean suppliers.

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Director of IDP Co Ltd, who participated in the event, said: “We have the opportunity to approach more Korean suppliers at this event. Quality and specification of Hongil Industrial Corporation's air hose products suits the needs of Vietnamese companies. We are discussing product prices to sign an import contract in the near future.”

Nearly 50 online transactions have been successfully carried out.

“We have sold Japanese mother and baby products for many years. However, this is a good opportunity for us to seek Korean suppliers. We are discussing with TierCorporation Co about sample products before conducting formal commercial transactions. We highly appreciate the quality of Korean products,” said Nguyễn Thị Thúy SNB Distribution Co Ltd.

Vietnamese and Korean businesses are actively enhancing trade exchanges after the interruption due to the pandemic. To facilitate online transactions, KOTRA Hanoi has introduced and advised detailed products to each Vietnamese business through catalogs and promotional videos. Working sessions are also carried out through the support of Vietnamese-Korean interpreters. — VNS

You just read:

Vietnamese enterprises seek new partners with businesses from South Korea’s Chungnam Province

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.