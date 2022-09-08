Samsung Vietnam's voluntary blood donation programme starts

VIETNAM, September 8 -

THÁI NGUYÊN — Samsung Vietnam on Wednesday launched their voluntary blood donation programme "Blood for Vietnamese 2022" to help overcome blood shortages in emergency treatment.

With the goal of 10,000 blood units donated this year, the programme will mark 100,000 blood units donated since 2010.

This is an annual event organised by Samsung Vietnam in collaboration with the Central Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, the Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation Campaign, the Red Cross Association of Bắc Ninh and Thái Nguyên provinces since 2010.

The event is also part of a series of activities associated with the "Red Sunday" programme initiated by Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper.

With the message “Reunion of youth” this year's programme is expected by Samsung to become a place for Samsung employees to share their love with the community and at the same time spread the valuable blood donation tradition of Samsung.

A representative from Samsung Vietnam said: “In 2022, Samsung Vietnam is proud to pass the milestone of 100,000 blood units donated since 2010. This milestone will be a testament to the programme ‘Blood for Vietnamese’ which has been a good tradition of Samsung leaders and employees, whether South Korean or Vietnamese, for more than a decade. In the future, following the spirit of always being ready to share difficulties with the community, Samsung Vietnam will try to carry out more gratitude activities to the people and communities in Việt Nam."

The programme "Blood for Vietnamese 2022" was launched and implemented at Samsung Vietnam's facilities including Samsung Electronics Vietnam (SEV), Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thái Nguyên (SEVT), Samsung Display Vietnam (SDV), Samsung SDI Vietnam (SDIV), Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vietnam (SEMV), Samsung Vietnam Mobile phone Research and Development Centre (SVMC).

Lê Xuân Sơn, editor-in-chief of Tiền Phong newspaper and head of the Red Sunday Organising Committee, said: “Samsung Vietnam is a leading unit in businesses participating in blood donation activities and has made a great contribution to the voluntary blood donation movement, not only in the annual amount of blood donated by the corporation but also in the spirit of voluntary blood donation being spread in the community. This is an extremely necessary activity in times of blood shortage."

Assoc. Dr Nguyễn Hà Thanh, deputy director of the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, said: “Nearly 100,000 blood units have been donated over the past decade, this is an impressive number that not all agencies and businesses can do like Samsung Vietnam. This result is achieved thanks to the sense of responsibility, persistence and dedication of generations of Samsung Vietnam's leaders, officers and employees to the community, patients and to the medical industry. Blood donation has become a proud culture of Samsung people; organising regular blood donation in times of blood shortage has become a cherished tradition of Samsung Vietnam. From Samsung Vietnam, voluntary blood donation has positively affected many corporations and companies across the country.”

Kiều Thị Thao, chairwoman of the Thái Nguyên Red Cross Association, said: “Along with the important contributions in the economic field of the province, Samsung Thái Nguyên Company has also been very active in social activities for the community, especially in blood donation activities.

"In the past 8 years (2014-22), its employees have donated nearly 50,000 blood units for emergency and treatment. Thousands of employees have shared a noble deed: donating a part of their life source - precious blood to bring life, joy, and happiness to others. It can be said that the social activities of Samsung Company for the Thái Nguyên people are very important, contributing to the effective implementation of the social security policy of the province.

"Thái Nguyên Province highly appreciates the contributions that officers, employees, and the entire company have brought to Thái Nguyên. Hopefully, in the coming time, the company will continue to accompany the Provincial Red Cross in implementing social security programs for the people and the community."

In addition to the spirit of willingness to share in the programme "Blood for Vietnamese 2022", the sharing culture of Samsung employees is also spread strongly through CSR Kiosks at the company. Here, Samsung employees participated in swiping donation cards in programmes to support the prevention of COVID-19 and sharing difficulties with people in the central region affected by floods and many other programs, etc.

Along with the programme “Blood for Vietnamese”, Samsung Vietnam has been implementing many other projects for the community such as building and operating the Samsung Hope School in the following provinces: Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên, Bắc Giang, and Lạng Sơn; donating wheelchairs to people with disabilities; the Dream Road Programme - raising funds to support children in need of special support in terms of health and education; and free orthopaedic surgery program for children with cleft palate, disabilities.

These contributions are an affirmation of the spirit of mutual affection that has become a strong culture in each employee and demonstrates Samsung's responsibility to the community in addition to the company’s role in socio-economic development. — VNS