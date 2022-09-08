Global ATMP Service Providers Market worth $ 34.5 Billion by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Global ATMP Service Providers Market INFO Global ATMP Service Providers Market Seg

Global ATMP Service Providers Market will be valued at US$ 13.8 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 34.6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.9%

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) Service Providers Market- by Type of Services (Analytics/CRO (Microbiology, Flow Cytometry, Endotoxin, PCR, Container Closure, ELISA, Sterilty, and Pre-clinical), Quality (QMS, Documentation And Regulations), CMO (HQ/GMP plasmid DNA, Pluripotent Stem Cells, MSC Manufacture), Logistics (Storage, Stability And Transport)), Application (GTMP(Gene Therapy Medicinal Products), sCTMP(somatic Cells Therapy Medicinal Products) and TEP(Tissue Engineered Products))-Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global ATMP Service Providers market will be valued at US$ 13.8 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 34.6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.9% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

ATMPs (Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products) are cutting-edge therapies made from specially modified cells, genes, and tissues. Instead of more traditional, one-size-fits-all pharmaceuticals, ATMPs pave the door for individualized and precise medicines that can prevent, diagnose, treat, or cure diseases at their source. They open up revolutionary new avenues for treating life-threatening disorders where single or restricted dosages are curative. In the case of ATMP services, characterization and analysis are vital in delivering critical chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) information for Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs). Stability studies and release support also necessitate testing. Service providers assist with product development from the early stages to in-process control and product release assays.

Diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and inherited diseases such as cystic fibrosis are chronic diseases. As the demand for personalized medicine develops, biological treatment technology evolves, culminating in ground-breaking Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products. This is a significant part of the market expansion of ATMP service providers. Most new advanced therapeutic products are being developed in the United States and the European Union. Companies will hunt for low-cost clinical trials in emerging markets that provide ATMP service providers with novel options. Huge spending by commercial and non-commercial sponsors in clinical trials of cell-based product prospects will also drive the service provider's market. ATMPs, on the other hand, are expensive for patients, and health insurance programs would restrict market expansion. Furthermore, a shortage of manufacturing capabilities to satisfy expanding consumer demand and resource and financial constraints faced by advanced therapeutic medicinal product developers have created lucrative prospects for contract service providers and boosted market competitiveness.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the ATMP Service Providers market over the forecast years due to the exponential increase in clinical trials of new medicines with huge investments. Strategic collaborations and a robust pipeline of ATMPs also help to enhance revenue generation in the region. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth during the estimated period. This region's market expansion is driven by numerous chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic diseases like cystic fibrosis and others.

Major market players operating in the ATMP Service Providers market include AGC Biologics, Catalent,Takara Bio, CGT Catapult, NorthX Biologics, Nordic BioAnalysis, ABC Labs, Cellco Labs, AWA, ClinStorage, Key2Complience, YSDS, Truly Labs, Mikrolabs, NDA group, Propharma group, Celonic, Intertek Group plc, Lonza Group AG, Bio Elpida, Rentschler Biopharma SE, WuXi Advanced Therapies, BlueReg, Minaris Regenerative Medicine, Patheon, Bio-Techne Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Catalent, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, SGS S.A., Sistemic Scotland Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vigene Biosciences, Inc., WuXi AppTec and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In March 2022, Vetter and Rentschler Biopharma Announce Xpert Alliance. The strategic partnership efficiently answers clients' evolving and growing needs for complex biopharmaceuticals.

• In October 2021, the Swedish government announced a 36 million SEK commitment to the Swedish Innovation agency (Vinnova) through their Life Sciences department to create an innovation center that will allow the creation of DNA and RNA-based vaccinations and advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).

Market Segments

Global ATMP Service Providers Market, by Type of Service, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Analytics/CRO

o Microbioilogy

o Endotoxin

o PCR

o Flow Cytometry

o ELISA

o Container Closure

o Sterility

o Pre-clinical

• Quality

o Documentation

o QMS

o Regulations

• CMO

o HQ/GMP Plasmid DNA

o MSC Manufacture

o Pluripotent Stem Cells

• Logistics

o Storage

o Stability

o Transport

Global ATMP Service Providers Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GTMP

• sCTMP

• TEP

Global ATMP Service Providers Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America ATMP Service Providers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe ATMP Service Providers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific ATMP Service Providers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America ATMP Service Providers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa ATMP Service Providers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

