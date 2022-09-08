Biodiesel Market is expected to reach the value of 51.48 billion USD by the end of 2027
The biodiesel market was around USD 46.79 Billion by revenue, at the end of 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.87 %HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biodiesel market was around USD 46.79 Billion by revenue, at the end of 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.87 % to reach close to USD 51.48 Billion in 2026, as mentioned earlier period.
Biodiesel is a biodegradable fuel manufactured domestically from recycled restaurant grease or vegetable oils, and also biodiesel is renewable, and has clean burning diesel that can be used in existing diesel engines without requiring any modifications. Biodiesel is used for improves air quality and the environment, increase energy security, and provide safety benefits.
Drivers:
Increasing the population all across the globe demand green and clean energy sources and also increasing demand for biodiesel to replace traditional fossil fuels in power generation to drive the market growth. The rising demand for environment-friendly fuels that ensure complete combustion and can reduce greenhouse is the major factor driving the market growth.
Increasing demand for renewable energy
Biodiesel is rising in demand for renewable energy globally. Renewable energy has a significant impact. Renewable energy storing and producing in new ways. Increasing shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy as more countries are capitalizing on there are benefits and energy potential renewable have both developing countries and investing more in renewable energy to drive the market growth.
Restraints:
The Biodiesel restraint in the key market is the lack of availability of the feedstock for biodiesel generation. Restriction of the distribution channels and development adversely affects, retail affects the growth of the biodiesel market. The major factor hampering the biodiesel market growth is the low quality of biodiesel production.
Segmentation Analysis:
Biodiesel Market – By Feedstock
• Vegetable Oil
o Canola Oil
o Soybean Oil
o Palm Oil
o Corn Oil
o Others
• Animal Fats
o Poultry
o Tallow
o White Grease
o Others
Based on the feedstock:
The Vegetable oil segment was recorded as the largest market share in the biodiesel market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The vegetable oil consists of canola oil, corn oil, palm oil, soybean oil, and others. Vegetable oil has low manufacturing costs and easy processing due to its low saturated fat contents.
Biodiesel Market – By Application
• Fuel
o Automotive
o Marine
o Agriculture
• Power Generation
• Others
Based on the application: The Fuel segment held the largest share in the biodiesel market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The fuel segment consists the automotive, marine, and agriculture. The automotive fuel segment dominated the demand for the product in 2021. Fuel is any material that can be made to react with other substances so that it releases energy as thermal energy to drive market growth.
Regional Analysis:
Europe is the largest growing region in the biodiesel market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Europe is a high availability of the countries such as Germany, the UK, and France. The reason for the dominance of the region is the growth of the popularity of biodiesel and the owing to the spending done on the technological advancements and renewable energy sources taking place in the region. The major factor driving the region’s market growth is the availability of the required feedstock. Germany is the largest market supporting the growth of biodiesel. There has been rapid growth in biodiesels, driving the region’s market growth.
The Asia Pacific is expected to be growing lucratively in the biodiesel market.
Latest Industry Developments:
In November 2021 Pure fuel Energy announced to launch of 1000 fully compliant biodiesel retail fuel stations in the next 1 year in India. Pure fuel Energy works closely with the Government Authorities in achieving the Government of India's vision to make India less dependent on fuel imports and in reducing the country's carbon footprint. Biodiesel Retail Outlets will be Pure fuel's first step toward accomplishing this vision.
In April 2021, Continental Refining Company, Kentucky, invested an additional USD 20 million in the biodiesel project. It announced that it is moving forward with plans to invest an additional USD 20 million to acquire and install a soybean crushing, biodiesel refining, and blending facility at the CRC Somerset, Kentucky.
In January 2022 ExxonMobil announced that it is expanding its interests in biofuels that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector, acquiring a 49.9% stake in Bio jet AS, a Norwegian biofuels company that plans to convert forestry and wood-based construction waste into lower-emissions biofuels and biofuel components.
In February 2022, SLD Pumps & Power announced that it switched to using biodiesel fuel to power its nationwide equipment fleet. The change is likely to displace the consumption of about 1 million liters of highly polluting mineral diesel each year.
