MFA Spokesperson's Comments on Indonesia’s Ratification of the Singapore-Indonesia FIR Agreement

In response to media queries on Indonesia’s ratification of the Agreement on the Realignment of the Boundary between the Jakarta Flight Information Region (or FIR) and the Singapore FIR, the MFA Spokesperson said:

“We welcome Indonesia’s ratification of the FIR Agreement. The FIR Agreement is part of the set of agreements under the Expanded Framework between Singapore and Indonesia that were signed at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat in January 2022 in the presence of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The Singapore and Indonesian Governments had exchanged letters undertaking to bring the three agreements, on FIR, extradition, and defence cooperation, into force simultaneously. We look forward to the ratification of the remaining agreements so as to enable the simultaneous implementation of all three agreements.”

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

8 SEPTEMBER 2022