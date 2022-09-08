Global Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) Therapies Market is Expected to Grow at Exponential Pace by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Global Regulatory T-Cell (Tregs) Therapies Market Info Global Regulatory T-Cell (Tregs) Therapies Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Regulatory T-Cell (Tregs) Therapies Market- by Target Indication (Crohn Disease, Bipolar Disorder, Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis, COVID 19, Diabetes Mellitus, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Alzheimer Disease and Graft Vs. Host Disease), Products (Tregs, Interleukin 2, Monoclonal Antibodies, Small Molecules and Other Products), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research report, the global regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market is expected to reach US$ 1,138.6 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 52.8% during the forecast period of 2025-2030. Currently, no approved marketed drug/therapy is available in the global market for Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies, and the first drug/therapy in the market is expected to get launched in 2024-2025.

A particular group of immune cells called regulatory T cells (Tregs) can decrease the immune response and support homeostasis and self-tolerance. Numerous preclinical investigations have demonstrated that Tregs are crucial for regulating autoimmune responses and can limit T cell proliferation and cytokine production. They are essential for stopping and managing autoimmune diseases and exaggerated immune reactions. There will be no approved marketed product for regulatory T-cell therapies as of 2022.

The market for regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies is expected to grow as a result of several factors, including the high prevalence of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, the aging population, rising public awareness of health and wellness issues, the introduction of novel procedures like next-generation T-cell immunotherapy, rising healthcare costs, and rising R&D expenditures to develop novel adoptive Treg therapies. The current COVID-19 pandemic has prompted researchers to devote more resources to unraveling the cutting-edge uses of T-cell treatments in viral infection research. In the next years, rising R&D activities are anticipated to present the fresh potential for the market for regulatory T-cell (Tregs) therapies to expand. However, it is projected that the market adoption of regulatory T-cell immunotherapies will be hampered by their difficult production, high cost, and lack of significant side effects during the coming years.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Regulatory T-Cell (Tregs) Therapies market due to the rising cost of pharmaceutical R&D and the expansion of T-cell therapy clinical trials in this area. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth due to the region's rapid adoption of modern medication development and therapeutic techniques, expanding prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased government expenditure on research.

Major market players operating in the Regulatory T-Cell (Tregs) Therapies market include Abata Therapeutics (US), Coya Therapeutics (US), Roche (Switzerland), Cellenkos Inc (US), Sonoma Biotherapeutics (US), Caladrius Biosciences (US), Nektar Therapeutics (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), REGiMMUNE (US), TRACT Therapeutics (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), TeraImmune (US), PolTREG S.A. (Poland), VT Bio (South Korea), Amgen (US), Sangamo Therapeutics (TxCell) (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Parvus Therapeutics (Canada), ILTOO Pharma (France), Philogen S.p.A. (Italy), Celgene (US), AHEAD THERAPEUTICS S.L. (Spain), and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2021, the US-based Nicoya Health, Inc. and Coya Therapeutics, Inc. To advance the pipeline of regulatory T cell treatments tailored for autoimmune disorders and neurodegeneration, it raised $10 million in Series A funding from accredited institutional investors.

• In May 2021, Nektar Therapeutics (US) announced the first publication of NKTR-358 in the journal of translational autoimmunity. NKTR-358 is a first-in-class combination of stable PEG conjugates of native IL-2 intended to stimulate the expansion and selective function of T regulatory cells. The drug NKTR-358 is being developed to treat various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Market Segments

Global Regulatory T-Cell (Tregs) Therapies Market, by Target Indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Crohn Disease

• Bipolar Disorder

• Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis

• COVID 19

• Diabetes Mellitus

• Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

• Alzheimer Disease

• Graft Vs. Host Disease

Global Regulatory T-Cell (Tregs) Therapies Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Tregs

• Interleukin 2

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Small Molecules

• Other Products

Global Regulatory T-Cell (Tregs) Therapies Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Regulatory T-Cell (Tregs) Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Regulatory T-Cell (Tregs) Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Regulatory T-Cell (Tregs) Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Regulatory T-Cell (Tregs) Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Regulatory T-Cell (Tregs) Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

