Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Size, Growth & Share at a CAGR of around 15.9% by 2028, Forecast & Analysis By ZMR

cancer supportive care drugs market was valued at approximately USD 21.4 B in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 27.2 b by end of 2025, CAGR of around 15.9% between 2019 and 2025.”SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market" by Drug Class (Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factors (G-CSF), Erythropoietin-Stimulating Agents (ESA), Antiemetics, Bisphosphonates, Opioids, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID), and Others), and by Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, and Other Cancers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025. According to the report, the global demand for the cancer supportive care drugs market was valued at approximately USD 21.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 27.2 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 15.9% between 2019 and 2025.
Treatment in cancer causes many side effects like fatigue, pain, menopausal symptoms for women, lymphoedema, cognitive changes, loss of self-esteem and confidence, depression, changes in sexuality, fertility problems, and many other side effects as such. Some of these side effects are seriously based on the medical condition of the patient which needs urgent treatment while others are upsetting or inconvenient but not harmful to the health. The surge in such types of conditions and the rising need to manage those effectually has led to the market growth for cancer supportive care drugs globally.
There has been a huge demand for cancer-supportive drugs which is likely to grow in the forecast period. As per WHO, the growth in cancer cases is expected to raise by 75% in the next decade with more than 20 million new cancer cases. Likewise, according to stats provided by GLOBOCAN, 14.5Mn new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the year 2013 worldwide. Cancer is highly predominant in lower- and middle-income countries, which lack healthcare infrastructure facilities to combat the condition effectively. Similarly, 60% of the total worldwide deaths are caused due to cancer, and it's reported mainly in the lesser developed regions.
The market for cancer supportive care drugs is segmented based on cancer type, product, and region. Based on cancer type the market is bifurcated into erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESA), granulocyte-colony stimulating factors (G-CSF), bisphosphonates, antiemetics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), opioids, and other cancer supportive drugs. The segment for granulocyte-colony stimulating factors and erythropoietin-stimulating agents is likely to register high CARG in the forecast period as there has been a shift from biologics to biosimilars. This shift is backed by patent loss, high mortality, addiction, and major safety issues associated with narcotic agents.
By cancer type, the market is segmented into lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, and other cancers. Breast cancer is likely to grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period. As per the stats provided by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) published by WHO in 2018, breast cancer is ranked among the fifth leading causes of death in women accounting for 630,000 deaths each year. The high prevalence rate along with patent expiry of major drugs and investment in research and development of new products are some of the factors propelling the market growth for this segment.
Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for the Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America held the major share of the market in 2018, due to the presence of leading industry players and the availability of various FDA-approved products in this region. Besides the number of biosimilars launched is low as compared to biosimilar penetration in the U.S. which is likely to increase due to twice the average pricing of biologics.
<strong>Some of the players included in the cancer supportive care drugs market are</strong> Roche, Amgen, Merck, Helsinn Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Heron Pharma, and Tesaro.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak has altered the growth expectations for several industries and companies. Since the epidemic hit, the analysts at ZMR Research have diligently surveyed the markets. The paper contains the smart and thoroughly studied thoughts of the analysts. The stakeholders can better plan their plans with the help of their opinions.
The report segments the cancer supportive care drugs market as follows:
Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market: Drug Class Segment Analysis
Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factors (G-CSF)
Erythropoietin-Stimulating Agents (ESA)
Antiemetic’s
Bisphosphonates
Opioids
Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID)
Others
Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market: Cancer Type Segment Analysis
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Melanoma
Prostate Cancer
Other Cancers
