Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market worth $ 2.61 Billion by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market- by Application (Research Products, Drug Development & Discovery, Cellular Therapy, Toxicology Screening, Personalized Medicine, Disease Modelling, Stem Cell Banking and Emerging Applications), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic institutes, Research Laboratories & CROs, Hospitals & Surgical Centres, Cell & Tissue Banks and Other End Users), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global iPSCs Manufacturing Services market will be valued at US$ 1.01 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 2.61 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.5% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Skin or blood cells generate induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). They are somatic cells that have been reprogrammed utilizing various transcription factors. These cells can self-renew and evolve into any of the 220+ different types of human cells. iPSC has some advantages over other types of stem cells. iPSCs are utilized to create regenerative therapies, wound healing models, and patient-specific cells that can be transplanted to the site of damage or tissue degradation caused by various diseases. iPSC offers several important qualities, including the capacity to use many donor somatic cells, alleviate histocompatibility concerns with donor/recipient transplants, and be used in drug discovery and development research.

Personalized medical research and production and regenerative treatments are key growth drivers in the iPSCs manufacturing market. Increasing research and development trials on cardiac syndromes and neuropathies will drive market expansion. The automated platform is boosting the iPSC manufacturing industry's growth by lowering costs and improving output, and new expansions and strategic collaborations are supporting it. Furthermore, clinical trials and research on illnesses such as Parkinson's disease, anemia, and cardiac abnormalities will boost iPSC generation. An automated platform for iPS cell generation will benefit the market by cutting costs and enhancing productivity. However, costly medicines and ambiguity in differentiated tissues likely stymie iPSC manufacturing shortly. Furthermore, mass production processes and technologies constantly evolve, which may limit growth in the projection period.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the iPSCs Manufacturing Services market over the forecast years because of the rapid advancement of research into neuropathies, heart disorders, and tailored medication production. In addition, considerable funding for development in iPSC manufacturing will be accountable for the rise. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth during the estimated period with increased investment in research initiatives in Australia, Singapore, and Japan, which will help the expansion of the regional market

Major market players operating in the iPSCs Manufacturing Services market include I Peace Inc., Lonza Group AG, RoslinCT, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., Axol Bioscience Ltd., , Ncardia, Cynata Therapeutics Limited, Evotec SE, Celogics Inc, Catalent, Inc, CCRM, Applied StemCell Inc. (ASC), Takara Bio Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Other Prominent Players

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In April 2022, Ncardia established CellisticTM to concentrate its induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) expertise on cell therapy development and production. The expansion will concentrate focused resources and capabilities to meet the growing demand for iPSC cell treatment options, including developing strong cell-specific manufacturing platforms.

• In May 2021, BlueRock Therapeutics, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, and Opsis Therapeutics established a strategic research and development partnership to find and develop cell treatments for eye illnesses. The firms will pool their resources to find and develop off-the-shelf iPS cell therapeutics for eye illnesses.

Market Segments

Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Research Products

• Drug Development & Discovery

• Cellular Therapy

• Toxicology Screening

• Personalized Medicine

• Disease Modelling

• Stem Cell Banking

• Emerging Applications

Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by End User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic institutes, Research Laboratories & CROs

• Hospitals & Surgical Centres

• Cell & Tissue Banks

• Other End Users

Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

