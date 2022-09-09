Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agent Market to Reach US$290.4 Million by 2027: IndustryARC
Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agent market size is estimated to reach US$290.4 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agent market size is estimated to reach US$290.4 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022-2027. Cycloaliphatic amine curing agent are group of curing agents which have good chemical resistance, low viscosity, and provide good mechanical properties at heat cure temperature. The curing agents are of four main type i.e. piperidine, n aminoethylpiperazine, m xylylenediamine, and Menthanediamine. These curing agents are less volatile than linear aliphatic amines and have broad range of applications, like solvent free coatings, ultra-low emission coatings & floorings, chemically resistant linings, adhesives, electrical encapsulation, and filament winding. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agent Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global cycloaliphatic amine curing agent industry, as the region consists of major end users of curing agents like automotive and construction sector in major economies like China, India and Japan
2. Cycloaliphatic amines curing agent have been standard curing agents for civil engineering, coating and composites applications due to their excellent colour stability, good adhesion and good chemical resistance.
3. Cycloaliphatic amine curing agent also have high applicability in electronic sector, where they are used for electronic encapsulation of electronic components and semiconductors from moisture, dust and dirt.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511438
Segmental Analysis:
1. Technical grade held a significant share in cycloaliphatic amine curing agent market in 2021, with a share of over 62%. Cycloaliphatic amine curing agent have good chemical resistance and mechanical properties Such rich features make this curing agent to be used in automotive and construction sector for adhesive & coating application, in electronic sector for electrical encapsulation of semiconductors.
2. Automotive sector held a significant share in cycloaliphatic amine curing agent market in 2021, with a share of 22%. Cycloaliphatic amine curing agent are used in filament winding process which is used to make automotive driving shafts, and also curing agents like piperidine is used in making automotive parts like shockers.
3. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in cycloaliphatic amine curing agent market in 2021, with a share of over 29%. The region consists of major users of curing agents like automotive and construction sector in major economies like China, India, Indonesia, and Australia.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agent industry are -
1. Huntsman Corporation
2. Dow Chemicals Company
3. Jiangsu Sanmu Group
4. Cardolite Corporation
5. Aditya Birla Chemicals
Click on the following link to buy the Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agent Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511438
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Epoxy Curing Agents Market – Forecast (2022 - 2027)
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15509/epoxy-curing-agents-market.html
B. Curing Agents Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021 - 2026
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Curing-Agents-Market-Research-510230
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn