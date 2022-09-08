Global Dried Fruits Market is expected to reach the value of 5.10 million USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 8, 2022

Global Dried Fruits Market was valued at USD 4.7 million, and by 2022, it is predicted to reach a market capitalization of USD 5.10 million by 2027 with CAGR of 5.2 %.
The dried fruit market is growing the middle-class population and rising the health-conscious consumer. And boosting the growth of the market. The dried fruit business is profitable. With a small investment in resources started below. Dried fruits are rich in a high concentration of nutrients like vitamins, fiber, and calories.The dried fruits contain a small portion it contains rich and high calories. The dried fruits have a drying process and require high heat because of this process. The raisins always have demand among the dried fruits are always high in the current mood. The dried fruits are eaten raw in some countries and are used in baking and cooking. The demand for raisins increasing day by day because of the health benefits, becoming strong and boosting iron levels. The dried fruit market has the highest growth during the forecast period.
Global Dried Fruits Market Growth:
The rising health consciousness of consumers in developing markets and increased consumption of dried nuts and fruits. In addition, the growing consumer willingness to buy health products, and growing consumer inclination and the clean the label products. The trend for protein-rich diets has significantly increased the demand for dehydrated fruits among young adults. The development across the food packaging industry has enabled manufacturers and processors the sell dehydrated fruits. The market growth increases during the forecast period. The dried fruit market has been hampered due to climatic conditions. The increasing food safety among consumers is affected by the dried fruits industry. And the increasing requirement investments by manufacturers of their food safety compliance. The global market growth is affected by restraints.
Dried Fruit Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
• Apricots
• Dates
• Figs
• Peaches
• Pears
• Prunes
• Raisins
• Berries
• Others
Based on the type is divided into dates, figs, peaches, prunes, raisins, berries, and others. Raisins are the segment that is the most dominated in the dried fruits market during the forecast period. Raisins are the type of dried fruits that are eaten raw in some countries it takes baking and cooking. It is increasing the day by day because of the benefits of the health, becoming strong and boosting levels.
By Application:
• Confectioneries
• Dairy Products
• Bakery Products
• Snacks & Bars
• Desserts
• Cereals
• Others
Based on the applications of the dried fruit market has been categorized into confectioneries, dairy products, bakeries, products, snacks & bars, desserts, cereals, and others. The dried fruit market is the most dominant market during the forecast period. The sales of dried fruit are predicted growth among the consumers due to the growing demand the consumers. Dried fruits have many benefits for health.
Regional Analysis:
Based on the regional analysis is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Europe is the most dominated region in the dried fruits market during the forecast period. Germany, Netherlands, France, and the U.K are the key markets of the region. Rising the investments by key gains for developments and innovative dehydrated fruits products to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific is the growing region of the market owing to the flexible income options available locals in to the region. The highest market growth countries Including China and India are growing the market in the region.
Latest Industry Developments:
Miski organics improved its distribution system by partnering with various channel partners. Some of the channel partners of miski organics are the Marcellus Marketplace, foods for life, penguin fresh grab and go, one-stop variety Tierra Azteca Inc, and essence of life.
In March 2019, Amsterdam Commodities N.V and Delinuts B.V announced their partnership to account for 100% of the market share in the Dutch family business including edible seeds, tea, spices, nuts, and fruit independents.
In April 2021, Hyle Capital Partners a private equity firm based in Italy acquired a major stake in manuzzi for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps to accelerate growth and strengthen the manuzzi position within the major retail chains in Italy.
