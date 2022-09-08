Lab Automation Market Detailed Strategies, Competitive Landscaping, Developments For Next 5 Years

Allied Analytics

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratory automation or laboratory automation helps in developing and optimizing technologies related to clinical and research laboratories. Lab automation helps achieve higher levels of performance in less time. This has helped in increasing productivity and reducing the duration of laboratory procedures and in increasing the quality of experimental data and allowing easier experiments. Factors such as process miniaturization and increase in demand for lab automation equipment in drug discovery and clinical diagnostics are expected to increase the Lab Automation Market in the coming years.

Factors such as miniaturization of processes and increase in demand for lab automation equipment in clinical diagnostics and drug discovery are expected to drive growth of the lab automation market. Lab automation equipment has increased productivity and ensured personal safety, while also reducing the cost of samples and reagents.

In May 2019, Beckman Coulter received European CE Mark and China Food and Drug Administration approval for the DxA 5000 total laboratory automation solution. DxA 5000 will help improve laboratory efficiency.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the GlobalLab AutomationMarket along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the investments.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of theLab Automation Market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight theLab Automation Market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailedLab AutomationMarketanalysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players profiled in this report include PerkinElmer, Techon Group, Danaher (Beckman Coulter and Nuclear Devices), Hamilton Robotics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Diagnostics, Eppendorf, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, QIAGEN.

