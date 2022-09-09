Sodium Chloride Market Size to Hit USD $33.7 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% (2022-2027)
Increasing Demand from the food industry of Sodium Chloride MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Sodium Chloride Market size is forecast to reach US$33.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2027. Growing demand for sodium chloride from various industries such as food, chemical, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals among others is driving the market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Rapid urbanization, emerging economies, and increasing developments in the food and chemical industry are the major factors driving the market growth.
2. The rock-salt segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. The rapidly increasing use of sodium chloride in end-use industries such as food, chemical, pharmaceutical is further supporting the market growth.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Rock salt segment accounted for approximately 35% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.
2. Asia Pacific region held a significant share in the sodium chloride market in 2021, up to 46%, owing to the rapid growth in end-use industries in the region. Abundant sources of salt and the availability of a workforce also support the regional demand.
3. According to the data published by European Commission, EU salt production is slightly below 50 million tons per year and stood in the third position in salt producer behind China and India.
4. According to the data published by Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation, there are approximately 11799 salt manufacturers engaged in the production of common salt on 6.09 lakh acres in India. They also estimated that approximately 87% of the total salt manufacturers are small salt producers and local players.
5. Chemical products segment accounted for approximately 52% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The deicing segment is also expected to hold a significant share in the global market.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Sodium Chloride industry are -
1. Cargill Incorporated.
2. CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc
3. Compass Minerals
4. INEOS
5. K+S Aktiengesellschaft
