Nickel Based Metal Porous Materials Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027
Nickel based metal porous materials market size is forecast to reach US$523.7 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Nickel based metal porous materials market size is forecast to reach US$523.7 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2027. Globally, the rising demand for nickel based metal porous materials owing to its electrical and thermal conductivity, large specific surface area, high specific strength, good sound absorption and noise reduction capabilities, and great permeability in several end-use sectors is estimated to drive the market growth. Metal porous materials such as sintered porous metal, metal fiber felt, nickel foam, and others have become widely utilized functional materials. With increased demand for nickel based metal porous materials in the metallurgy, novel catalyst, electronic device, biomedicine, and other areas in recent years, higher requirements for their porosity and pore structure properties have been proposed. Thus, which is also further estimated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Nickel Based Metal Porous Materials Market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the nickel based metal porous materials market due to the rising growth and investments in the chemical and petrochemical, refineries, electronics, automotive, medical, and other end-use industries.
2. Since, porous metals outperform plastic foams in terms of strength, heat resistance, and fire resistance, as well as porous ceramics in terms of thermal shock resistance, thermal and electrical conductivity, processability, and ease of installation. Thus, it has raised the demand for nickel based metal porous materials.
3. In the foreseeable future, with the rising demand for nickel batteries the growth for nickel based metal porous materials is estimated to rise.
Furthermore, fluctuating price of raw materials and rising health effects associated with nickel metals would create challenges for the growth of the nickel based metal porous materials industry.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Sintered porous metal held the largest share in the nickel based metal porous materials market and is expected to continue its dominance over the period 2022-2027.
2. The food and beverage sector dominated the nickel based metal porous materials market with 27.2% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Increasing usage of sintered porous metal filter in the food and beverage purification and filtering has driven the growth of the industry.
3. Asia-Pacific region dominated the nickel based metal porous materials market with a share of 43.5% in 2021. The market in the region is witnessing expansions with increasing government investments for the growth of the chemical and petrochemical, refineries, electronics, automotive, medical, and other end-use sectors in the emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Nickel Based Metal Porous Materials industry are -
1. Martin Kurz & Company
2. GKN
3. MTIKorea
4. Exxentis
5. HENGKO Technology
