Curing Agents Market Size Expected to Reach USD $7.7 Billion with CAGR of 6.9% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Rising Demand for Automobiles is Driving the Curing Agents Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Curing Agents Market size is forecast to reach US$7.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027. The automotive sector is exhibiting tremendous growth globally and this is anticipated to augment the market’s growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Epoxy curing agents are leading the curing agents market. These curing agents possess superior properties such as chemical and heat resistance, low viscosity, and good adhesion, making them the go-to option in the market.
2. The automotive sector is driving the market’s growth. According to the June 2021 stats by European Automobile Manufacturers Association, registration of passenger cars in the European region grew 53.4% in May 2021 compared to last year.
3. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest demand for curing agents owing to the expanding construction sector in the region. For instance, according to the stats by India Brand Equity Foundation, FDI in construction (infrastructure) activities received by India stood at US$ 25.38 billion between April 2000 and June 2021.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510230
Segmental Analysis:
1. Epoxy Curing Agents segment dominated the curing agents market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Epoxy resin comes with properties such as good adhesion, robust chemical and thermal resistance, and excellent dielectric properties.
2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the curing agents market in 2021, up to 34%. The high demand for curing agents is attributed to the booming construction sector in the region.
3. Construction Sector dominated the curing agents market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Curing agents are extensively used in the construction sector.
4. According to the August 2021 data by Eurostat, production in the building construction segment in the European Union and Euro Area increased by 3.8% and 3.1% respectively in June 2021. Similarly, FDI in the construction development sector (housing, built up infrastructure, townships, and construction development projects) amounted to USD 26.14 billion between April 2000 and June 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Curing Agents industry are -
1. Evonik Industries
2. Hexion Inc.
3. Huntsman Corporation
4. BASF SE
5. Cardolite Corporation
Click on the following link to buy the Curing Agents Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510230
