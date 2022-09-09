Orbital Stretch Wrapper Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Orbital stretch wrapper market size is estimated to grow with a CAGR of around 4.1% from 2022 to 2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Orbital Stretch Wrapper Market size is estimated to grow with a CAGR of around 4.1% from 2022 to 2027. The orbital stretch wrappers are film wrapping machine that is widely used for packaging various items. It is well suited for product such as plastic extrusions, wrapping pipes, aluminium siding, carpet rolls, and others. The orbital stretch wrappers are used to wrap the stretched plastic film in furniture, wooden boards, mouldings, and others. The growing demand of orbital stretch wrapper in the packaging industries is driving the global orbital stretch wrapper market. Furthermore, increase in manufacturing activities for the stretch wrapping machine for application in various end-use industries such as packaging, chemical products, electronics, and others will offer major growth in the orbital stretch wrapper industry during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Orbital Stretch Wrapper Market highlights the following areas -
1. The orbital stretch wrapper market size will grow due to high demand in packaging, chemical, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and other end-use industries during the forecast period.
2. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the global orbital stretch wrapper industry due to high demand of orbital stretch wrappers in plastic film packaging application in food, furniture, and others.
3. The full automatic orbital stretch wrapper type will grow owing to its high efficiency, time saving, cost reductions, and quality packaging and wrapping features.
Segmental Analysis:
1. By type, the full automatic segment held the largest global orbital stretch wrapper market share and is expected to grow by over 4.9% during the forecast period. The growth of full automatic orbital stretch wrapper is influenced by increasing demand in the packaging end-use industry.
2. By end-use industry, the packaging segment holds the largest global orbital stretch wrapper market share and will grow at a CAGR of over 4.6% during the forecast period. The high demand of orbital stretch wrappers in the packaging sector is influenced by the rising wrap packaging applications in pipes, furniture, doors, cardboards, food & beverage, and others.
3. By geography, the Asia Pacific segment is the fastest-growing region in the orbital stretch wrapper market for the year 2021 and will grow by over 4.2% during the forecast period. The growth of global orbital stretch wrapper industry in this region is influenced by rising demand in packaging, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and other end-users.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Orbital Stretch Wrapper industry are -
1. LANTECH
2. Ligotech
3. PIERI
4. WULFTEC
5. Ekobal
