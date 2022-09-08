Energy Drinks Market is expected to reach the value of 15.7 billion USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Drinks Market size was worth US$ 7.8 billion in 2022 to have a value of US$ 15.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 14.5% during 2022-2027.
Energy drinks are part of the soft drinks or non-alcoholic beverages market and include sports drinks, bottled water, ready-to-drink tea or coffee, and noncarbonated packaged drinks. And it is used the replace electrolytes and water during physical activity. The energy drinks improve their products and improve energy levels. The market growth was driven by the popularity of energy drinks. Energy drinks are demanded in health care to the custom the preference of numerous and the components in these beverages are contained vitamin B the prevention cancer. Energy drinks are also another kind of soft drink that is either caffeine free or contain only tiny amounts of caffeine. Energy drinks are hazardous to teenagers, children, and young people. The energy drink can improve the attention and response time they may reduce hand steadiness.
The shows that 4.3% of the young adults drink energy drinks there to four times per week or more frequently 11.5% consume energy drinks one to two times per week and 84.3% rarely or never drink the beverage. In total 15.8% drink energy drinks every week.
Rising consumers for sugar-free beverages
Recent reports found that non-caloric beverages are growing in the demand in the market growth. Young adults are still consuming more than the recommended limit sugar. Diabetes was becoming increasingly the day by day and the consumer was the balance their diet and be active in their lifestyle. The consumer’s preference for low sugar and low calories in food and beverages for health concerns increases. The customers avoid sugary drinks to avoid negative excessive sugar consumption. And the new items to meet the increasing demand for such products to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
Caffeine and Access
The energy drinks are the major ingredients are caffeine and access it took the health issues like nausea and hypertension. It will have an impact on the growth of the market of the energy drinks market during the forecast period.
The Covid 19 pandemic is a positive impact on the growth market. The demand for the product was already rising the segment exploded after the covid 19 in the world and the increased concern for the health quality and diversity of the beverages and factors. The production of manufacturing is facing the problem of unavailability of skilled labor that will work as per the marketing standards.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Energy Drinks Market Segmentation includes:
By Type:
• Isotonic
• Hypotonic
• Hypertonic Energy Drink
Based on the type the energy drink segment is the most dominant in the energy drink market during the forecast period. The alcoholic market is divided is expected to account for the highest market share value during the forecast period.
By Ingredient Type:
• Water
• Additives
• Sweeteners
• Flavors
• Acidulants
• Others
Based on the ingredient type the flavor is the most dominated segment in the energy drink market during the forecast period. A strong sweet-tart flavor is one of the most palatable ways of masking all these flavors.
By Packaging:
• Bottles
• Cans
• Others
Based on the packaging cans segment is the most dominated in the energy drinks market during the forecast period. Young consumers prefer metal cams and they are more portable and do not break like glass.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the dominant region in the energy drink market during the forecast period. North America contributes almost the global energy drinks market share. Energy drinks than any other geographical market in the world owing to the changing consumer tastes and drinking habits. Increasing the people along with stressful lifestyles and the more people and towards the health clubs and more demand for energy drinks.
The Asia Pacific is the expected region in the energy drink market during the forecast period. The growth of the economies of China, India, and Japan as a result of consumers experimenting with new flavors they have a high demand from the residing the country. During the forecast period.
Latest Industry Development:
In January 2020, Coca-Cola introduced its first energy drink called Coca-Cola energy in the US devoid of any soda under four flavors Coca Cola energy, Coca-Cola energy zero sugar, Coca-Cola energy cherry, and Coca-Cola energy cherry zero sugar. However, this was cut short when the company decided to withdraw the product in the post-pandemic era.
In 2019, Monster Brand has been launched by the monster beverage corporation in India owing to cater to the increasing demand for energy drinks in India.
