Inslee appoints Marla Polin to Spokane County Superior Court

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Marla Polin to the Spokane County Superior Court. She will replace Judge Harold Clarke, who is retiring September 30.

Since 2008, Polin has operated her own private Spokane-area practice, Polin Law Office, where she has served as a public defender and as a contractor with the state Office of Public Defense representing individuals for whom the state has filed petitions seeking their civil commitment as sexually violent predators.

Polin is also active in the community. In the 2020-21 school year, she served as president of the school board for the Riverday School, and the prior year she was its vice president. She has also volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

“Marla is a fantastic trial lawyer, hard-working and dedicated to her practice,” said Inslee. “She is well respected by those who’ve worked with her, and she will be a great addition to the Spokane Superior Court.”

Polin earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida. She obtained her law degree from Gonzaga School of Law.

Inslee appoints Marla Polin to Spokane County Superior Court

