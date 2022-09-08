Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Insights Analysis, Industry Growth, Demand Status, Trends

Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market

Increasing awareness of sleep apnea along with rise in geriatric population sedentary lifestyle disorders such as obesity & diabetes are driving market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions to account for the market growth due to availability of advance treatment, high prevalence of awareness, and huge government spending on healthcare. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on expanding their presence in emerging economies, which is expected to drive the sleep apnea diagnostics market growth.

According to new report published by Allied Market Research, predicts that the global sleep apnea diagnostics market was valued at $290.50 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $545.09 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% through 2020.

Increasing awareness of sleep apnea along with rise in geriatric population as well as sedentary lifestyle disorders such as obesity and diabetes are driving the market growth. Moreover, the market is expanding due to technological developments making the products more convenient for the users as well as significantly increasing the incidence of sleep apnea.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• The polysomnography device (PSG) segment holds the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Hospital and sleep lab segment holds the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• North America is expected to experience the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players profiled in this report include

• Cadwell Industries Inc,

• Devilbiss Healthcare,

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips),

• Medtronic Plc,

• Mindray Medical International Limited,

• Natus Medical Incorporated,

• Nihon Kohden Corporation,

• Resmed Inc,

• Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths Medical),

• Somnomedics Gmbh

