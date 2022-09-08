Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market worth $ 3.22 Billion by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market info Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market seg

The global allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing market will be valued at US$ 869.6 million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 3224.1 Million by 2030

Major market players operating in the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing market include Lonza Group, KBI Biopharma, Inc., Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Waisman Biomanufacturing,” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market- by Products (Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), T-cells and Natural killer (NK) cells, Human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs), Mesenchymal stem cells (MSC), β-cells, Neurons, Immortalized and engineered cell lines and Tissue engineered product), Scale of Operation (Preclinical Scale Operations, Clinical Scale Operations and Commercial Scale Operations), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing market will be valued at US$ 869.6 million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 3224.1 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 17% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Products used in allogeneic cell treatment are yielding encouraging pre-clinical and clinical results. Allogeneic cell treatments rely on a single source of cells to treat huge groups of patients and are generated from healthy cells from unrelated donors. As a replacement for their own damaged or destroyed cells, the patient receives healthy cells (stem cells) from a donor during this treatment. Blood is the most common source of allogeneic cells, though they can also come from other places. Many cells make up the limited volume of blood and multiply swiftly.

Several factors are anticipated to drive the demand for the allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing market during the forecast period, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, rising government funding for stem cell therapies, an aging population, developing healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, growing public awareness about the advantages of allogeneic cell therapies, and more. Numerous pharmaceutical companies are introducing allogeneic cell therapies to treat patients with chronic disorders. Outsourcing contract research organizations (CROs) have increased the bioassay services in response to the rising demand for affordable and effective cell and gene therapies, improving market growth prospects in the near term. However, the high development costs and problems with immune rejection may restrain the expansion of the allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing market globally.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing market over the forecast years due to the high frequency of chronic diseases, increased R&D investments in cell therapy research, and the rapid uptake of cutting-edge technology. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth. As China invests more money in developing novel pharmaceuticals and medical treatments, it is predicted that the country will experience an increased demand for cell therapy to treat cardiovascular disease, cancer therapeutics, and other chronic conditions.

Major market players operating in the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing market include Lonza Group, KBI Biopharma, Inc., Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Waisman Biomanufacturing, Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Catalent Inc., Oxford Biomedica Plc, Wuxi Apptec, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., The Discovery Labs LLC, ABL, Inc., BioCentriq, Commercializing Living Therapies, and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2022, Mesoblast Limited (Australia), a global leader in allogeneic cellular therapeutics for inflammatory illnesses, provided 36-month follow-up data from their allogeneic cell therapy rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID) Phase 3 trial in patients with CLBP (chronic low back pain) associated with DDD (degenerative disc disease). This study found that a single intra-discal injection of rexlemestrocel-L+hyaluronic acid (HA) carrier resulted in a three-year reduction in back pain.

• In November 2021, BONE THERAPEUTICS (Belgium), a cell treatment business, and Link Health Pharma Co., Ltd inked a non-binding term sheet for the global rights to ALLOB, Bone Therapeutics' allogeneic bone cell therapy.

Market Segments

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)

• T-cells and Natural killer (NK) cells

• Human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs)

• Mesenchymal stem cells (MSC)

• β-cells

• Neurons

• Immortalized and engineered cell lines

• Tissue-engineered product

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Scale of Operation, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Preclinical Scale Operations

• Clinical Scale Operations

• Commercial Scale Operations

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

