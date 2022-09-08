Automotive Transmission Market Registered at CAGR of 10.50%, Industry Size, Share, Future Trends and Forecast by 2029

Automotive Transmission Market

Data Bridge Market Research offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the Automotive Transmission Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Automotive Transmission Market would exhibit a CAGR of 10.50% for the forecast period.

The Automotive Transmission Marketing report provides quality insights about the market research by keeping in mind the way people live, believe, and expend. Accordingly the use of technologies, the acquisition strategies to be employed and things required to build and uphold the brand image are considered. The report is helpful to the clients in all possible ways to make strategic decisions and accomplish growth objectives. With the effective use of technology, new applications and expertise to manage large and complex market data tables and forecasts automatically, the report has been prepared. This Market report also takes into account new opportunities and most important customers so that they have increased revenue and business growth.

Automotive Transmission Market report carries out research and analysis of the market for a particular product/service which includes the investigation into customer inclinations. It performs the study of various customer capabilities such as investment attributes and buying potential. This market report involves feedback from the target audience to understand their characteristics, expectations, and requirements. The report provides new and exciting strategies for upcoming products by determining the category and features of products that the target audiences will readily accept. The global Automotive Transmission Market research report collects data about the target market such as pricing trends, customer requirements, competitor analysis, and other such details.

Automotive Transmission Market Overview:

The rising preferences towards light weight transmission system will influence the growth rate of automotive transmission market during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The automotive transmission market is likely to grow significantly due to the rising adoption of advanced technologies. Also, increasing demand of smooth gear shifting and improved driving is a contributing factor to the growth rate of automotive transmission market. Furthermore, rise in infrastructure development and swift industrialization are the major market drivers that will have positive impact on the market’s growth rate. Some of the factors such as upsurge in the level of disposable income, and rising urbanization will further propel the market’s growth rate. The increasing collaboration among the domestic manufacturers will further cushion the growth of automotive transmission market.

This automotive transmission market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on automotive transmission market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Transmission Market includes:

* Continental AG

* ZF Friedrichshafen AG

* Magna International Inc.

* AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

* Eaton.

* Schaeffler AG

* BorgWarner Inc.

* JATCO Ltd

* Allison Transmission Inc

* GKN Automotive Limited

* General Motors

* Hyundai Motor India.

* Volkswagen

* Xtrac Ltd

* Honda Motor Co., Ltd

* Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

* Marelli Europe S.p.A.

* Bonfiglioli Transmissions Private Limited

Recent Development

* In July 2020, Hyundai announced the launch of Intelligent Manual Transmission or iMT gearbox with the Venue SUV. The innovative and advanced system will offer drive clutch free while using the manual gearbox without even affecting the performance of the vehicle and maintaining the fuel level.

Global Automotive Transmission Market Scope and Market Size

The automotive transmission market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, number of forward gears, transmission type, sales channel, vehicle type and engine type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

* Automotive transmission market on the basis of fuel type has been segmented as gasoline, and diesel.

* Based on number of forward gears, automotive transmission market has been segmented into less than 5, 5 – 6, 7 – 8, 9 – 10, and above 10.

* On the basis of transmission type, automotive transmission market has been segmented into manual transmission, automatic transmission, automated manual transmission, dual clutch transmission, and continuously variable transmission.

* On the basis of sales channel, automotive transmission market has been segmented into OEM (original equipment manufacturer), and aftermarket.

* Based on vehicle type, automotive transmission market has been segmented into passenger cars, large commercial vehicles, intermediate commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, off-road, construction, defence, and farm tractors.

* Automotive transmission has also been segmented on the basis of engine type into IC engine, and electric vehicles.

Automotive Transmission Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the automotive transmission market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the automotive transmission market due to the surging production of passenger vehicle and large commercial vehicles in this region. North America is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the increasing preferences towards automatic and manual transmission and increasing adoption of advanced technology in this region.

The country section of the automotive transmission market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Automotive Transmission Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

* What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

* Which are the key factors driving the Automotive Transmission?

* Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Automotive Transmission?

* What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Automotive Transmission?

* What is sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Automotive Transmission?

* What are the Automotive Transmission opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Automotive Transmission Industry?

Table of Content: Global Automotive Transmission Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Automotive Transmission Market Report

Part 03: Global Automotive Transmission Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automotive Transmission Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automotive Transmission Market Segmentation

Part 06: SWOT Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Related Reports

