Automotive Glass Market Size, Trends. Growth Production, Revenue, Price Trend and Forecast | Magna International, Gentex

Automotive Glass

Market Overview:

Automotive glass has different parts such as bumpers, side windows, windscreens, and windshields. The windscreen is usually made of laminated windscreens that are sandwiched between two sheet glass panels, while the window is made of toughened safety glass with an anti-ultraviolet (UV) layer. Both the windscreen and window are usually split into two pieces by a thin airfoil and a thick laminated sheet. Side windows are either raised or lowered and tilted by a hinge or by pressing a button or press with a hand Hydraulic glass panels are usually used on sedans and pick-up trucks. Automotive glass repair service providers are well-versed with all the types of glass available for vehicles, such as automotive glass for windows and windshields, auto glass for bumpers and tailgates, and automotive glass for headlights and grilles. They also deal with repaired windshields as well as replace damaged ones.

Automotive Glass Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Automotive Glass Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Fuyao Group Automobile Glass Co., Ltd., Asahi Glass Company Ltd, Saint Gobain S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Magna International, Inc., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd, and Gentex Corporation.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Glass Type

‣ Laminated Glass

‣ Tempered Glass

‣ Other Glass

By Technology

‣ Active

‣ Passive

By Applications

‣ Windshield

‣ Sidelite

‣ Backlite

‣ Rear Quarter Glass

‣ Sideview Glass

‣ Rearview Glass

By Vehicle Type

‣ Passenger Car

‣ Light Commercial Vehicle

‣ Truck

‣ Bus

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing sales of automobiles in the world is the main factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive glass market. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2020 around 63.8 million cars were sold in the world. For large automotive glass repairs, users should call and ask for the services of a reputable glass company because they do not want to risk further damage to the automobile or even death if the damage is too severe. When repairing windshields, users should make sure that they use the latest technology and methodologies to ensure that they get the best results. The technicians are trained to handle any kind of glass repair, be it a minor chip or a large shattered window. If users have a wrecked vehicle, they may want to consider having the body repaired instead of replacing the glass because of the complexities in making the body match the glass. In this way, the damage done to the vehicle's body may not be as bad as the windshield damage. Increasing product and service launches by key market players are estimated to boost the growth of the global automotive glass market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the ongoing pandemic, several key market players have faced various challenges, owing to increasing lockdown measures and travel restrictions. However, they have continued to introduce new products in the market and this has affected the growth of the global automotive glass market. For instance, in January 2020, BMW launched an intelligent glass control for the iNextits electric SUV model.

Key Takeaways:

• The size of the global automotive glass market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.80% and is projected to reach around US$ 23.59 billion by 2025, owing to increasing product launches by key market players. For instance, in February 2020, Citrine Informatics, Inc and AGC Glass Europe collaborated in order to develop a new glass technology by using artificial intelligence.

• The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share of the global automotive glass market, owing to the increasing rate of disposable income in the developing nations of the region. For instance, according to Financial Express, India now earns 30% more currently than 6 years ago.

• North America is estimated to witness high growth in the global automotive glass market, owing to the increasing prevalence of key market players in the region. For instance, in July 2021, Jeep’s Performance Parts division (JPP) launched Gorilla Glass windshields for the Gladiator and Wrangler SUV.

