Engineered Fluids Market Size to Boost US$1.5 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 5.5% - IndustryARC
Growing Aerospace & Defence industry is Driving the Engineered Fluids Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Engineered Fluids Market size is forecast to reach US$1.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027. Increasing demand for high-performance heat transfer fluids in various industries due to its eco-friendly and other excellent characteristics are driving the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The Asia Pacific region dominates the engineered fluids market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the electrical and electronics industry. For instance, according to Invest India, domestic production of electronics hardware reached US$76 billion in 2019-20, with a CAGR of around 23%, and production linked incentives of INR 40,951 crores (US$5544 million) is funded for over a period of 5 years.
2. Rapidly rising demand for engineered fluids in the aerospace and defence industry for thermal management, has driven the growth of the engineered fluids market.
3. The increasing demand for engineered fluids in electrical and electronics sector for cooling purpose, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the engineered fluids market in the upcoming years.
However, the problems associated with the cracking of engineered fluids, can hinder the growth of the engineered fluids market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. lubricants segment held the largest share in the engineered fluids market in 2021. The rising usage of lubricants, the market for the engineered fluids will further rise over the forecast period.
2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the engineered fluids market with a share of 42% in the year 2021. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing requirement for engineered fluids in developing countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.
3. According to the International Energy Association (IEA), in China, in 2021, annual global energy investment is increased to US$ 1.9 trillion, recovering nearly 10 percent from 2020. Thus, the rising growth in the end use industry, will drive the engineered fluids market growth in the forecast period.
4. Oil and Gas industry held the largest share in the engineered fluids market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2027. The rising investments and production of oil and gas will raise the demand for engineered fluids, which will drive the engineered fluids market growth.
5. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in November 2021, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) invested US$ 800 million in the petrochemicals arm—ONGC Petro Additions Ltd. (OPaL), in order to meet its equity requirements. Thus, the increasing investments and production of oil and gas will require more engineered fluids and transportation, which will drive the demand for engineered fluids during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Engineered Fluids industry are -
1. 3M Company
2. Halocarbon Products Corporation
3. The Chemours Company
4. AGC Chemicals Americas
5. Halopolymer Kirovo-Chepetsk
