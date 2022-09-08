Satellite Transponders Market Reach USD 17.76 Billion at a CAGR of 4.1% in 2030 – Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 12.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend – Increase in defense budgets

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global satellite transponders market size is expected to reach USD 17.76 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Steady revenue growth of the satellite transponders market can be attributed to increasing demand for high data rate among customers. However, the requirement of high capital investment is a restraint that can limit market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Satellite communication networks consist of user terminals, satellites, and ground networks that provide control and interface functions. Benefits of a satellite communication network lie in its ability to provide users with voice, video, and data communication services in places where other forms of terrestrial networks may not be feasible. Advantages and disadvantages of this form of communication are highly dependent on the satellite and network configurations. Military forces of various countries are increasingly using space-based assets to fulfil their missions, and as a result, satellite communication technologies have become vital for communication networks for ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, especially in battlefields.

Satellite communications offer a broad portfolio of services from mission-specific solutions based on user needs for complete end-to-end systems, along with services and support for full operational capabilities. Satellite communications aid defense forces in overcoming several geographical barriers during a war. Also, there is increasing demand for better navigation and communications in hilly terrains and over long distances, which is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. The INSAT system with more than 200 transponders in the C, extended C, and Ku-bands provides services for telecommunications, television broadcasting, satellite news gathering, societal applications, weather forecasting, disaster warning, and search & rescue operations.

Top 10 Profiled in the Satellite Transponders Market Report:

• Eutelsat Communications S.A

• Intelsat S.A

• SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

• Thaicom Public Company Limite

• Embratel

• Arabsat

• Singtel

• Telesat

• SES S.A.

• Hispasat

Market Segmentation:

Bandwidth Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• C Band

• Ku Band

• Ka Band

• K band

• Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Leasing

• Maintenance & Support

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Government communications

• Commercial Communications

• Navigations

• Remote Sensing

• R&D

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

