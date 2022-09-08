Membranes Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth 2022-2027
The membranes Market is predicted to be worth USD 14.60 billion by 2026 from USD 8.92 billion in 2021, growing at a 10.35% CAGR.
A membrane is a microporous barrier of various materials. The membranes are used in membrane bioreactors for waste treatment in dairy and food, pharmaceutical, and other facilities. The membranes are made from proteins and sugars and are composed of lipids. The membrane has two types of membrane materials such as polymer and ceramic.
Drivers:
The increasing population and rising awareness of wastewater reuse are driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for the absence of fresh drinking water drives the market growth. The increasing strict regulations regarding water treatment, and water discharge are major factors to drive the market growth. The rising awareness of rapid urbanization is the key factor to drive market growth. The increasing number of desalination plants needed to supply all agricultural needs worldwide to drive market growth.
Restraints:
The high cost of the raw materials is the major factor hampering the market growth. The increasing need for the replacement of membranes regularly is projected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis:
Membranes Market Analysis – By Type:
• Polymeric
• Ceramics
• Others
Based on the type:
The Polymeric segment was recorded as the largest market share in the membranes market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Polymeric is a thin semipermeable barrier between two gaseous phases. There have some properties of polymer membranes such as polysulfone, polystyrene, polyamide, polyethersulfone, and some of the synthetic polymers used in membrane production. Natural polymers include rubber, wool, cellulose, and synthetic polymers used in membrane production and therefore it is extremely important in the membranes market.
Membranes Market Analysis – By Technology:
• Ultrafiltration (UF)
• Reverse Osmosis (RO)
• Gas Separation
• Nanofiltration (NF)
• Pervaporation, Microfiltration (MF)
• Others
Based on the technology:
The Reverse Osmosis sector held the largest share in the membrane market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Reverse osmosis is a semi-permeable membrane that allows the passing of water molecules but not the majority of organics, and bacteria. It is used for the remove the minerals, colloidal, and hared salts to drive the market growth.
Membranes Market Analysis – By Application:
• Water & Wastewater Treatment
• Food & Beverages
• Medical & Pharmaceuticals
• Industrial Gas Processing
• Others
Based on the application: The Water & Wastewater Treatment segment held the largest share market in the membranes market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Wastewater treatment is a process used to remove contaminants from wastewater and convert it into effluent that is discharged back into the environment. The rising urbanization and demand globally drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
• North America
• Europe
• The Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the membranes market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the membranes market and the growing demand for the end-use industries such as water& wastewater treatment, food & beverages, medical & pharmaceuticals, industrial gas processing, and other industries and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The increasing demand for the physical treatment of water drives the region’s market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth of membranes. There has been rapid growth in the membranes market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is expected to be growing lucratively in the membranes market.
Latest Industry Developments:
In December 2021, Japanese ceramics company NGK Insulators has developed a carbon dioxide separation membrane for industrial exhaust gas, which during testing achieved a CO2 separation factor of approximately five times that of the conventionally developed DDR-type zeolite membrane used for CO2 separation.
In April 2021: KOCH Separation Solutions unveiled the addition of its new technology named INDU-COR HD (High Density) to its tubular membrane range, which is developed to treat industrial waste streams efficiently. INDU-COR HD has a 300% high packing density than standard INDU-COR, making crossflow filtration more cost-effective while taking up less space. This new product configuration boosts operating efficiency and sustainability while lowering waste treatment costs for clients.
In July 2021, NX Filtration has been chosen by PT. Bayu, an Indonesian specialist in the construction of water and wastewater treatment plants, supplies its hollow fiber nanofiltration membranes for potable water production at Rumah Mangunkusomo, Indonesia’s biggest state-owned hospital in Jakarta.
