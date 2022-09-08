Tissue Engineering Market: Asia-Pacific is Grow at the Highest Rate of CAGR of 16.3% During 2020 to 2027

Tissue Engineering Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America accounted for almost half of the global Tissue engineering market share in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption of tissue engineering products, increase in incidence of trauma emergencies and chronic diseases, availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals; A large number of R&D activities, with a large presence of major players; and adaptive policies in the health care system.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing penetration of key players in emerging countries, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness regarding tissue engineering products.

The tissue engineering market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to increase in chronic diseases and trauma emergencies, increase in the number of R&D activities along with increase in awareness about tissue engineering in emerging economies and technological advancements in the field 3D Tissue Engineering.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "Tissue Engineering Market by Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027," the global tissue engineering market was valued at $2,374 million in 2019 and is forecast to reaching $6,815 million by 2027 and register a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By type, the biologically derived scaffold material segment dominated the global tissue engineering market in 2019.

• On the basis of application, orthopedics and musculoskeletal segment held the largest tissue engineering market share in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players profiled in this report include AbbVie Inc. (Allergen Plc.), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. BARD, INC.), Integra LifeSciences, Organogenesis Holdings, Sid Martin Biotech (Axogen), Smith. and Nephew Plc. (Osiris Therapeutics), TissueTech Inc., Vericel Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

