Airway Management Devices Market Accelerating with a CAGR of 6.00% by 2029 and Top Companies: Siemens, Flexicare, E.M.S

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the airway management device market was valued at USD 3856.56 million in 2022 and is expected to reach the value of USD 6146.77 million by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period.

The study addresses the micro and macroeconomic issues that can profoundly affect the market demand. The study examines the key drivers and brakes of the industry, as well as emerging trends and future opportunities. The study examines potential growth opportunities as well as the impact of the current COVID-19 situation on the Airway Management Devices industry. This study looks at company size, revenue, production and consumption, gross margin, prices and factors affecting the industry.

The industry growth is expected to be supported by rapid technological advances and industrial developments. In mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, product launches and agreements according to research. The study offers a comprehensive study of the market over the expected period. The Airway Management Devices Market research includes a complete analysis of competitors in the industry along with company biography, financial standing and SWOT analysis. This industry has a competitive market with several large competitors and small companies.

Covid-19 Impact on Airway Management Device Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in patient admissions to emergency departments and intensive care units. Patients with severe infections frequently experience respiratory failure or low oxygen saturation, necessitating the use of positive air pressure devices such as ventilators. As a result, there is a greater demand for airway management devices, particularly single-use devices. The number of patients requiring intubation via invasive airway management procedures has increased, as non-invasive procedures pose the risk of viral particle Aerosolization. Healthcare practitioners providing airway management care to COVID-19 patients and other patients in healthcare facilities are at high risk, which has increased the demand for single-use devices.

The airway management devices market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD from 2017 to 2029 for the following segments:

Type

supraglottic airway management devices

infraglottic airway management devices

laryngoscopes, bronchoscope/intubation scopes

resuscitators

others

Patient age



adult

pediatric patients/neonates

Procedure

Intensive care unit or emergency procedure

non-emergency surgical procedures

Application

Anaesthesia

Emergency medicine

Others

End User

Hospitals

Homecare

ambulatory surgical centre

others

Company:

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Coloplast Group (Denmark)

M.S. (Switzerland)

Lumenis Be Ltd (Israel)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Dornier MedTech. (Germany)

Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

Siemens (Germany)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Smiths Medical (U.S.)

Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

Verathon Inc. (U.S.)

SourceMark (U.S.)

SunMed (U.S.)

KARL STORZ (Germany)

Flexicare (Group) Limited (U.S.)

TRACOE medical GmbH (Germany)

Vyaire Medical (U.S.)

Industry research provides accurate value and volume forecasts, allowing industry participants to gain a comprehensive understanding of the entire industry. The report segments are analyzed based on market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other relevant factors. According to the report, the Airway Management Devices market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-use, and application. Each segment is evaluated based on its growth rate and share of the business. In addition, the experts analyzed a variety of industries from which manufacturers could benefit in the coming years.

Regional Analysis of Global Airway Management Devices:

The geographic study of the Airway Management Devices market in the research report is a great tool for stakeholders searching for potential regional businesses. It helps readers understand the characteristics and growth trends of different geographic businesses.

Airway Management Device Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rise in the demand for emergency and intensive care

Patients with infectious, chronic, or cardiac conditions frequently have airway complications that necessitate immediate treatment. Similarly, people in a car accident or other traumatic injuries may require quick airway clearance to ensure their safety. Because of the high number of such cases, the global demand for airway management devices is increasing.

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

One of the key factors driving the market is the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases. Furthermore, as the number of surgeries increases, so does the use of anaesthesia. This, together with the numerous advantages of airway management devices, such as high efficiency in airway clearance and the maintenance of proper ventilation and patient safety during operative procedures, is also contributing to market growth.

Regulatory Compliance

Maintaining compliance with medical reforms and regulations raises the demand for these solutions.

The main features offered and key report highlights:

-Detailed Business Summary of Airway Management Devices

-Change in the business dynamics of the industry

-Historical, current and forecast market size in volume and value

-Trends Recent developments and developments

-Competitive Landscape of Airway Management Devices business

-Key player strategies and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments / regions with promising growth

-A neutral perspective on Airway Management Devices business performance

Diploma

Airway Management Devices Market research can help industry participants to understand the competitive landscape and the strategies of the top competitors in this study, make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage.

The report's main objectives are to have a thorough understanding of Airway Management Devices business growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimates about the expected industry size and growth over the estimated period 2022-2029.

