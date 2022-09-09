Sanding Belts Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Sanding Belts Market Size is Estimated to Reach US$270.6 Million by 2027 after Growing at a CAGR of Around 7.5% from 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanding Belts Market size is estimated to reach US$270.6 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 7.5% from 2022 to 2027. The sanding belts are multiple-use tools that are used for smoothing rough surface, metal finishing, leveling, and other. Various sanding belt material types such as aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, zirconia, and others are used for application in stainless steel finishing, smoothing hard surfaces, wood processing, and others. The increasing demand of sanding belts for usage in the metal industry is driving the sanding belts market. Furthermore, the rising application of sanding belts in hardwood and metal finishing, fabrication and others usage in automotive, construction, and furniture end use industry is offering growth in the global sanding belts industry
Key Takeaways :
This IndustryARC report on the Sanding Belts Market highlights the following areas -
1. The sanding belts market size will grow due to high demand in metal finishing sector, wood processing, surface smoothening and grinding activities during the forecast period.
2. The Asia Pacific is the fastest region growing in the sanding belts market due to increasing production activities in furniture sector, metal sector, and growing construction projects, thereby boosting the demand for sanding belts.
3. The ceramic grit material type holds the fastest growth in the global sanding belts industry owing to its enhanced performance, longevity, and major demand for hard wood and metal finishing applications.
Segmental Analysis:
1. By material, the ceramic grit segment held the largest sanding belts market share and will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The demand for ceramic grit material type for is rising owing to its diverse applications range in metal and hard wood.
2. By end use industry, the metal segment held the largest sanding belts market share and will grow at a CAGR of around 7.7% during the forecast period. The sanding belts have growing application in the metal industry for smoothening and finishing the metals such as stainless steel, aluminum, and others.
3. By geographical analysis, the Asia Pacific held the largest market share and is expected to grow at 7.9% in the sanding belts market during the forecast period. The demand of sanding belts in this region is rising due to various applications in furniture, metal, construction, and automotive sector.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Sanding Belts industry are -
1. Ace
2. Bosch
3. 3M
4. Delta
5. Powertec
