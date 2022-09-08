Heart Pump Device Market Size and Upcoming Technological Innovations Will Boom in 2022-2028 | Analyzed by Size Share, Trends, Key Players & Future Growth Outlook

Leading market players are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, and others

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Heart Pump Device Market.

The Global Heart Pump Device Market is expected to grow at more than 21% CAGR from 2020 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 7 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 1.6 billion in 2020.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular infections and rising geriatric population are the major market drivers for the heart pump devices market. Different types of heart pumps are available to support your cardiovascular system, depending on your cardiovascular disease. They are precisely implanted and intended to provide short- or long-term cardiac support to people with weak hearts or unpredictable blood flow. Heart pump devices have long served as a promising treatment option to support mechanical circulation.

Heart failure is a condition in which the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body's needs. This condition can be caused by a variety of factors, including coronary artery disease, including previous myocardial infarction (heart attack), high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, and heart valve infections.

The development of this market is driven by growing speculation, wealth and accolades for heart failure treatment research. increased prevalence of cardiovascular infections; longer waiting times for heart transplantation; Ideal return on investment for heart pump devices.

Request a PDF sample of this premium research: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1173/heart-pump-device-market/#request-a-sample

Industry Insights:

Medtronic: FDA slaps Class I label on Medtronic's latest heart pump recall

Overview: Even a year after being laid to rest, the troubled Heart Ware Ventricular Assist Device, or HVAD, system is still causing problems for Medtronic.

Boston Scientific Corporation- Boston Scientific Announces FDA Approval of Innovative New Defibrillators And Heart Failure Devices

Overview: Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has received FDA approval for its latest generation of defibrillators and heart failure devices designed to advance patient care. The newly approved devices include the DYNAGEN™ MINI and INOGEN™ MINI ICDs, as well as the DYNAGEN™ X4 and INOGEN™ X4 CRT-Ds.

Regional outlook-





North America is projected to exhibit the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period. Because there are many people with cardiovascular problems in this area. Rising mortality from heart failure, especially in developed countries, is expected to open the profitable door for manufacturers of heart pump devices. However, factors such as the cost of critical heart pump equipment and the incompetent repayment situation in developing countries are expected to restrain the market development during the speculation period. In addition, turbulence and high shear stress associated with mechanical heart valves (MHV) and the need for constant anticoagulation therapy by patients hinder market development.





Heart Pump Device Market- Growing competition among key players, increasing horizontal and vertical expansion is further expected to fuel the growth of Heart Pump Device Market.



Heart Pump Device Market Scope and Segmentation

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2021 Historic Data 2016-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Heart Pump Device Market Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Type Segment



Implantable Heart Pump Devices

Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices Therapy Segment Bridge-To-Transplant (BTT)

Bridge-To-Candidacy (BTC)

Destination Therapy (DT)

Other Therapies CAGR (Heart Pump Device Market) 21% (Current Market Analysis) Largest Regional market 33% (North America) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization)

Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1173/heart-pump-device-market/

Table of Contents

1. Heart Pump Device Market Key Insights 2. Heart Pump Device Market Report Introduction 3. Heart Pump Device Market Overview 4. Heart Pump Device Market Executive Summary 5. Background and Overview 6. Heart Pump Device Market Data Triangulation 7. Heart Pump Device Market Bottom-Up Approach 8. Company Profiles 9. Top-Down Approach 10. Research Flow 11. Heart Pump Device Market by Product



Who should buy? Or a major player-

Medical technology company

Health and medical equipment consulting company

Medical device manufacturer

Suppliers and Distributors of Heart Pump Devices

Healthcare service provider

Transplant center

Teaching Hospitals and Academic Medical Centers

Health insurance company actors

Government offices/local governments

Research Institute

Academic and Research Center

Regulatory authority

Other





Discount/Buy Detailed Report here :( Single User License: US$ 2999 Or Excel pack: US$ 999 Or Corporate User: US$ 4499): https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1173/heart-pump-device-market/#inquire-for-discount

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Industry:

Neurodiagnostics Market

The global Neurodiagnostics market is expected to grow at 7.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 11.6 billion by 2028 from USD 6.1 billion in 2019.

Neurodiagnostics are tests used to identify problems in the human brain, nervous system, and sleep patterns. Imaging tests or scans (X-rays, CT scans, MRI scans, PET scans, etc.) and electrical impulse detection are two types of neurodiagnostic tests (EEG, EMG, etc.).

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

The global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at 11.40% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 69.9 billion by 2028 from USD 26.4 billion in 2019.

Point of Care (POC) diagnostics are medical devices. The device provides rapid results in treating multiple diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease. A point-of-care diagnosis (POC) is a simple medical test. You can do it at your bedside.

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/