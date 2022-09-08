Data Mining Tools Market Reach USD 2,321.3 Million at a CAGR of 13.2% in 2030 – Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 764.3 Million in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data mining tools market is forecast to reach USD 2,321.3 Million by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Data Mining is the process of analyzing data from various dimensions, domains, perspectives, and finding the previously used hidden patterns of heterogeneous set of data, to classify and group into the same clusters of data with respect to the identified relationships. Data mining tools help us get the valuable insights from huge amount of data, that is generated every second worldwide by applying data mining algorithms through machine leering, statistics, artificial intelligence, and visualizations in quick time. The global market is growing predominantly as the amount of data every second is being drastically elevated globally. SMEs are expected to contribute remarkably in the forecast period due to a massive adoption of the data mining tools for their relational, transactional and heterogeneous databases. Sales & marketing sub-segment in the business application has the highest usage of these tools and is also calculated to achieve the highest growth rate.

APAC is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth of about 14.1% in the period 2021 – 2030, due to an increase in adoption of the data mining tools in SMEs of all the industries in the countries like China, Singapore, and India. North America holds the highest market share of 37.6% in 2018 because of the prodigious rate of deployment of the data mining solutions in the conglomerates.

Top 10 Profiled in the Data Mining Tools Market Report:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle

• SAS Institute

• H2O.a

• Intel

• alford Systems

• IBM Corporation

• Teradata

• Biomax Informatics

• SAP

Market Segmentation:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Tools

• Services

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Managed Services

• Consulting & Implementation

• Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• On-premises

• Cloud

Business Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Marketing

• Finance

• Supply Chain and Logistics

• Operations

• Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Retail

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Telecom and IT

• Government and Defense

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Data Mining Tools Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Data Mining Tools industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Data Mining Tools Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Data Mining Tools Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

