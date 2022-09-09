Flexible Paper Food & Beverage Packaging Market to Reach $47.4 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Surging Significance Of Flexibility In Food & Beverage Packaging And Recycling Are Projected To Drive Growth Of Flexible Paper Food & Beverage Packaging MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Flexible Paper Food & Beverage Packaging Market size is estimated to reach $47.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027.The soaring demand for paper packaging in the grocery industry and the boost in customer comfort owing to flexible paper packaging apart from carded packaging is set to propel the growth of the Global Flexible Paper Food & Beverage Packaging Market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America Global Flexible Paper Food & Beverage Packaging Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of countries like the U.S. where technological innovation, sustainability panic, and attractive economics are fuelling the development of flexible packaging in the last twenty years apart from carded packaging in the North American region.
2. Global Flexible Paper Food & Beverage Packaging Market growth is being driven by the surging application of eco-friendly flexible packaging solutions utilizing paper with heightening awareness regarding pollution and environmental deterioration apart from the application of carded packaging. However, the increasing cost of raw materials inclusive of paper is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Global Flexible Paper Food & Beverage Packaging Market.
3. Global Flexible Paper Food & Beverage Packaging Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Flexible Paper Food & Beverage Packaging Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Global Flexible Paper Food & Beverage Packaging Market based on product type can be further segmented into Paperboard, Container Board, Corrugated Board, Kraft Paperboard, and Others.
2. North America (Global Flexible Paper Food & Beverage Packaging Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The soaring inclination of consumers to even pay an added quantity for food stocked in flexible packaging is further propelling the growth of the Global Flexible Paper Food & Beverage Packaging Market in the North American region.
3. Corrugated Board segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of corrugated board in food packaging owing to food packaging singly using 32% of total corrugated board in European countries and 40% if beverage packaging segment is also involved (Kirwan 2005) apart from extensive application of reclosable pouches in the food and beverage industry.
4. Global Flexible Paper Food & Beverage Packaging Market based on the application can be further segmented into Vegetables, Fruits, Meat, Deli And Dry Fruits and Others. The Others Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the extensive application of flexible paper packaging for pizza, burgers, fast food, bread, poultry, and french fries.
5. Vegetable segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of flexible paper packaging for vegetables to be supplied to markets on an everyday basis apart from the application of reclosable pouches in the food and beverage industry.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Flexible Paper Food & Beverage Packaging industry are -
1. Sappi Ltd
2. Mondi Group
3. International Paper Company Inc.
4. Kapstone LLC
5. WestRock Inc.
