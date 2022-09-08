Submit Release
‘The Unicorn Launcher’ Reaches #1 Business Show on Apple Podcasts

New episodes of The Unicorn Launcher will premiere fortnightly until mid-October.

FORTITUDE VALLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unicorn Launcher, a documentary-style podcast that follows the story of two Australian startup founders, has today reached the #1 position on the Apple Podcast Business show charts.

The show follows the real, raw and unfiltered lives of Vygo co-founders Ben & Joel, as they pull apart and rebuild their small company under the guidance of Silicon Valley super-coach, Matt Mochary.

An American businessman, investor and CEO-Coach, Matt Mochary provides guidance to companies such as Reddit, Coinbase, Opendoor, Bolt, Clearbit, and more. In 2018, Mochary was the author of the online book for entrepreneurs Founder to CEO, a book on startup advice based on his startup experience.

The result of the documentary is an intense, raw, fly-on-the-wall podcast about the life of running a business, with guest appearances from multiple big names within the industry, such as Chris Voss (author of Never Split The Difference).

The Podcast dives into the highs of a successful raise, big sales and building a great working environment, and the crushing lows of rejection, mental health issues and company restructuring.

Episode 4 of The Unicorn Launcher has just been released, with new episodes premiering fortnightly until the end of the year.

About Vygo

Vygo helps educators champion more learners. For learners, the Vygo platform organises all of their institution's support services at their fingertips. It gives students the tools to connect with the people they need, whenever they need them, wherever they are. With Vygo, educators organise, digitise and optimise their student support services to drive student retention, wellbeing and success. The learner support platform allows institutions to cost-effectively scale their student impact.

For more information about Vygo, please visit the website.

