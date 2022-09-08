Media relations:

Sam Connatty

Tel.: +44 (0)370 904 3601

sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Investor relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87

vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini acquires Knowledge Expert SA

Acquisition will help enhance the footprint of digital customer experience transformation services

across Europe

Paris, September 8, 2022 – Capgemini announced today that it has acquired Knowledge Expert SA, a digital transformation service provider specializing in Pega technologies. The acquisition will enhance Capgemini's capabilities in its digital customer experience offerings across Europe.

Headquartered in Geneva, Knowledge Expert (KE)'s team is located mainly in Europe. As a registered Pega Service Partner, KE experts use this low-code scalable architecture1 to help its clients transform their digital strategies into market realities and crush the complexity of their biggest business challenges. KE's client base spans industries such as Insurance, Finance, Pharma, Consumer Goods, Energy and Telecommunications across Europe.

"Knowledge Expert has built a reputation of industry leading capabilities to deliver CX transformation programs with agility, quality and on time," explains Jérôme Siméon, CEO of Capgemini's Southern Europe Strategic Business Unit and Member of the Group Executive Board. "The highly skilled team of Pega platform experts will bring great value to the development and delivery of our customer first offerings across Europe. I am very much looking forward to welcoming them to the Capgemini family."

Comments Luc Dubouloz, CEO and Founder of Knowledge Expert, "The Capgemini Group's scale and breadth of industry expertise will provide our current client base with access to a whole new level of business transformation services. Joining the Group also allows us to accelerate our ambition to help enable a global transition to leverage the future of work and innovation. We are thrilled to be part of Capgemini and excited to start this next chapter."

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

1 Low-code application development describes creating software using visual tools and model-driven processes instead of traditional code-based programming

Attachment