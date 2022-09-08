Preferred Partners Announces Latest Executive Appointment

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Partners the Taiwan based international brokerage firm has today announced the appointment of Samuel Lee as the vice president of new partnership acquisitions and development of partnerships at their Taiwan office, effective the 12th of September 2022.

"Mr.Lee's years of contributions to the success of Preferred Partners have not gone unnoticed. While working in the new partnership division for the last decade, Samuel has been an integral part of the team, bringing new profitable ideas to the company." Luca Miller said in the conference call " For the final month of this financial quarter, Samuel will be mainly focused on settling in to his new role, and starting from the 4th quarter he will be working closely with his team to outline a solid plan for 2023 and onwards."

The latest executive appointment for the company arose from Preferred Partners continuing campaign to increase its presence as a leader in international investments and innovative portfolio management solutions. With a continued push to partner with companies around the globe, Preferred Partners aims to increase their networking to better serve their internationally diverse client base, and bring a new wave of clients to make use of their excellent services.

Preferred Partners has been offering international portfolio management services to their clients since 2002. The company specializes in short and long term investment strategies using their knowledge and market experience to bring the best results to their clients.As a highly experienced team from traditional finance and investment management, Preferred Partners understand the importance of risk controls and safeguarding client assets. Preferred Partners specialize in the US Capital Markets and have averaged a 27.5% annual return for their clients over the past 20 years.

For additional information on Preferred Partners, please visit their website at: www.preferred-partners.com

